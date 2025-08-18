'Add DNA as a Preferred Source'
Miss Universe 2017 contestant Kseniya Alexandrova tragically dies in fatal car accident

Kseniya sustained severe brain injuries from the incident, which occurred in July, while she was driving in Tver Oblast, Russia.

DNA Web Team

Updated : Aug 18, 2025, 02:06 PM IST

Miss Universe 2017 contestant Kseniya Alexandrova tragically dies in fatal car accident
Russian model and former Miss Universe contestant Kseniya Alexandrova has passed away at the age of 30. Kseniya died on August 12, weeks after an elk hit her car's windshield in a freak accident.

Kseniya sustained severe brain injuries from the incident, which occurred in July, while she was driving in Tver Oblast, Russia. She later died in the hospital due to complications from her injuries on August 12, People reported, citing information from Russian news source Rossiyskaya Gazeta. Alexandrova sat in the passenger seat while her husband was driving, when the animal suddenly jumped onto the road.

Her agency, Modus Vivendis, also confirmed the news via a statement on Instagram.

"It is with deep sorrow that we announce that our colleague and friend, model Ksenia Alexandrova, passed away last night. Ksenia was bright, talented and extraordinarily bright. She knew how to inspire, support and give warmth to everyone around her. For us she will forever remain a symbol of beauty, kindness and inner strength. We sincerely mourn and express our deepest condolences to her family, friends and everyone who had the pleasure of knowing Ksenia," the post read.

"From the moment it jumped out to the impact, a split second passed. I didn't have time to do anything," Alexandrova's husband told Rossiyskaya Gazeta in a statement translated from Russian. He recalled that Alexandrova was unconscious after the impact, adding, "Everything was covered in blood."

The husband additionally told Rossiyskaya Gazeta that other drivers stopped to help, and that emergency services arrived on the scene within about 15 minutes. Alexandrova was transported to a hospital in Moscow, but her injuries ultimately proved fatal. Alexandrova represented Russia in the Miss Universe pageant in 2017. She was also first runner-up in the Miss Russia competition earlier that same year.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

