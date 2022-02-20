Miss Transqueen Navya Singh slams Sanjay Leela Bhansali, other filmmakers for ignoring trans community

Miss Transqueen India Navya Singh has re-ignited the burning topic of ignoring transgenders and casting actors like Vaani Kapoor, Kubra Sait, and Vijay Raaz in queer roles. While speaking to ETimes, Navya mentioned the lack of opportunities for the trans community to play such challenging roles by asking that does Bollywood not accept them as actors? She further asked that when it comes to equal opportunities for them, where are filmmakers like Ekta Kapoor, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Karan Johar?

Citing the recent examples of films like 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' and 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' and 'Sacred Games,' Singh further asked why Vijay Raaz, Vaani Kapoor or Kubbra Sait are playing trans? Navya challenged the filmmakers by saying that if they don't want to cast them in a trans role, then they should consider them as female protagonists. Navya asserted that if the filmmakers do not want to accept them for such roles, then they should accept them for the roles of women. It is high time we should rewrite conventional rules, and they should accept us as part of society. Navya claimed that they need their dignity, as they have earned it.

Navya even challenged Bollywood and asked for a chance to prove their mettle. She feels that they are more than equal to any biological woman.

READ 'Papa ki pari': Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar ahead of 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' release

Recently, Alia Bhatt has acknowledged the discontent over Vijay Raaz's casting for transgender in her upcoming film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi.' While speaking to Deadline, the actress said that she had heard this conversation various times for different films. While she does understand where they’re coming from, she feels it’s up to the director and their vision. Alia even stated they are offending anyone but maybe the director found it interesting to have Vijay Raaz, who identifies as male, play a trans character. Bhatt added that the audience has never seen him that way, and you see the actor and the ability to transform within that person. She believes in having such perspective, but she also understands where people are coming from.”

Previously, actors like Sadashiv Amrapurkar ('Sadak'), Ashutosh Rana ('Sangarsh'), Paresh Rawal ('Tamanna') have played the role of transgender to perfection. In recent times, Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor surprised everyone with their performance in films like 'Laxmii' and 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' respectively.