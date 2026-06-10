Miss Himalaya Jaya Thakur on facing rejections as outsider, missing out on offers due to casting couch: 'Struggle is keeping your dignity'

Model Jaya Thakur opened up about the struggle to get work in a competitive industry, while keeping her dignity intact and saying no to compromise.

Model Jaya Thakur, who won Miss Himalaya 2023, will soon be making her big debut with a Telugu OTT show. Being an outsider, Jaya had to strive hard to get her major break. It took her 2 years to say yes to her big start, and the delay for it was her strong foundation, unshaken by the lure of opportunities. Long before the crown became part of her story, she was simply a Mumbai girl who loved being on stage.

Jaya Thakur on saying no to the casting couch

In a brief chat with DNA India, Jaya confessed that she has faced rejections several times, sometimes due to influence, and sometimes due to some ulterior motives. Speaking about casting couch incidents, Jaya explained, "Saying no to a project is easy. Dealing with what comes after is the real career move. As a model, you learn fast — not every call is about your talent, and not every ‘meeting’ is about the script. The casting couch isn’t always a couch. Sometimes it’s a coffee, a compliment, a ‘let’s discuss your future.’ The struggle isn’t rejecting it. The struggle is staying in the room, keeping your dignity, and still getting the role for the right reasons."

Also read: Exclusive: Undekhi actor Surya Sharma EXPOSES dark reality of showbiz, reveals casting couch made him quit TV: 'Mere liye meri dignity important hai'

Jaya Thakur admits Miss Himalaya was a stepping stone for her big dreams

Speaking about the big pageant win, Jaya said that it was a stepping stone to her big dream. She said, "Winning Miss Himalaya 2023 was surreal, but it was never the endgame. I was that Mumbai girl who lived for school plays and dance recitals — the stage was my first love, and acting is still the dream I’m chasing. Pageantry gave me a voice, but cinema is where I want to tell stories. The crown is just one chapter. The real script is still being written." Jaya's Telugu OTT series is expected to release in late 2026.