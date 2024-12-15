As the season was unveiled, audiences were offered a thoughtful and multifaceted portrayal of the characters' emotional evolution. Some of them took to microblogging site X to share their reviews.

Rohit Saraf and Prajakta Kohli returned with the third season of their popular Netflix show, Mismatched. The highly anticipated season premiered on December 13, with all eight episodes picking up where the previous season left off. In the new season, the romance between Dimple (played by Prajakta) and Rishi (played by Rohit) takes a dramatic turn as they delve into the uncharted territory of a modern, Gen-Z-driven virtual reality romance, filled with new complexities and challenges.

As the season was unveiled, audiences were offered a thoughtful and multifaceted portrayal of the characters' emotional evolution. Some of them took to microblogging site X to share their reviews. Most of the users were disappointed about the ending, while some found the show ‘overstretched’. “The absolute worst thing. As someone who is in the tech field as well as long distance, I wanted to poke my eyes and swirl my brains, “ wrote an X user. “This season was so messed up everything was happening too quickly,” said another X user.

“Mismatched S3 is a total disappointment. Everything felt unnecessary and stretched. The last two seasons set the bar high for S3 but honestly, so disappointed! I regret staying up for this” wrote a user who was excited about the new season. However most of them weren’t happy about the ending which showed Rishi and Dimple’s breakup. “What the actual F? I get it, different goals, Dimple’s dad died, Rishi and Dimple got engaged too soon. But why break it off? They say they love each other and could’ve stayed together. I ship them, but the ending makes no sense.” reacted a user.

Meanwhile, Mismatched is a coming-of-age romantic drama based on Sandhya Menon's 2017 novel When Dimple Met Rishi. Directed by Akarsh Khurana and Nipun Dharmadhikari, Mismatched Season 3 also stars Muskkan Jaferi, Abhinav Sharma, and Ahsaas Channa in pivotal roles.