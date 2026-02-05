Mirzapur The Movie: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu bring OTT’s biggest gang war to cinemas, will release on...

Mirzapur The Movie will release in theatres in 2026. Fans can expect intense gang wars, returning characters like Kaleen Bhaiya, Guddu, Golu and Munna Bhaiya, bigger action sequences, and the same dark, gripping story that made it so popular.

The popular crime drama Mirzapur, which became a huge hit on Prime Video, is now coming to cinemas as Mirzapur The Movie. The filmmakers have announced that their movie will premiere in theatres in 2026. The announcement has generated excitement among fans because they will finally experience the well-known gang war story through its upcoming theatrical release.

Why Mirzapur became so popular:

The raw storytelling, powerful dialogues and intense violence of Mirzapur made it a huge success. The series depicted Purvanchal's criminal world through its portrayal of power politics and revenge. The show developed a dedicated fan base, making it one of the most popular Indian OTT shows throughout its three-season run.

Popular characters return:

The film will show Pankaj Tripathi in his role as Kaleen Bhaiya, a calm yet dangerous character. Ali Fazal returns as Guddu Pandit, whose transformation into a ruthless gangster impressed viewers. Shweta Tripathi will return to her role as Golu, who demonstrates strength and determination. The audience received two major surprises when Divyenndu returned to the role of Munna Bhaiya. The film attracts interest from fans because he appears in the movie despite his character's death in the series.

What to expect from the film:

The film will show critical events which happened in the Mirzapur universe while presenting larger fight sequences and deeper emotional content. The film, which Gurmmeet Singh directed and Excel Entertainment and Amazon MGM Studios produced, will maintain the same dark aesthetic which fans enjoy. The movie Mirzapur: The Movie will become a highly anticipated theatrical release for 2026 because it has an excellent team of actors and a dedicated group of fans.