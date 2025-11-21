Mirzapur: The Movie: Ali Fazal drops BTS moment with Pankaj Tripathi, Divyendu, Jeetendra Kumar; says 'Humaara zara beyt keejiyega'

Ali Fazal shared behind-the-scenes photos from the sets of "Mirzapur: The Movie" in Rajasthan, featuring Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu, Abhishek Banerjee, and Jitendra Kumar. The cast members are seen smiling and posing for cameras.

Actor Ali Fazal shared a candid behind-the-scenes photo from the sets of “Mirzapur: The Movie” in Rajasthan featuring Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu, Abhishek Banerjee, and the newest addition, Jitendra Kumar.

Ali took to Instagram, where he shared two pictures from the sets of the upcoming movie adaptation of the “Mirzapur” series. In the pictures, the cast members are seen in all smiles as they posed for the cameras.

The actor also cheered for the latest release “120 Bahadur” and wrote: “From the M team - 7 idhar 120 udhar. Cinema gharon mein 120 Bahadur lagi hai dekhiyega. Aur hum? Humaara zara beyt keejiyega. Hum aapki taraf badh rahe hain. Coming Soon In Theatres (sic)."@pankajtripathi @divyenndu @nowitsabhi @jitendrak1 #Shahji aka Maqbool , and CP @excelmovies @gurmmeetsingh @battatawada @shriya.pilgaonkar @rasikadugal @sheeba.chadha #Jodhpur #mirzapurthefilm #rajasthan.”



A source associated with the film told IANS: “It was special to have the original cast together again for an important sequence. Ali wanted fans to get a glimpse of that moment, which is why he shared the picture.” “The team is putting in focused work, and the film will build meaningfully on the world Mirzapur has already created,” the source added.

Talking about the popular crime-thriller series “Mirzapur”, it follows Akhandanand “Kaleen” Tripathi, a crime boss and businessman who is the proverbial ruler of Mirzapur district in the Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh state in India. In the first season, the main cast features Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyendu Sharma, Vikrant Massey, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Gaur and Kulbhushan Kharbanda. The second season retains the main cast from the first season, excluding Vikrant and Shriya, with a new cast consisting of Vijay Varma, Isha Talwar, Lilliput, Anjum Sharma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Anangsha Biswas and Neha Sargam. The series was filmed mostly across Uttar Pradesh, primarily shot in Mirzapur, and other locations including Jaunpur, Azamgarh, Ghazipur, Lucknow, Raebareli, Gorakhpur, and Varanasi.

The film adaptation of the series is reportedly scheduled for a 2026 release.



