The Mirzapur film scheduled for a release in 2026, features the iconic characters of Mirzapur, Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi), Guddu Pandit (Ali Fazal) and Munna Tripathi (Divyenndu).

Expanding the world of Mirzapur, Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment announced a theatrical movie based on the series. Fans are in for a treat as their much-loved show gears up to hit the theatre.

Created by Puneet Krishna and directed by Gurmmeet Singh, the Mirzapur film scheduled for a release in 2026, features the iconic characters of Mirzapur, Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi), Guddu Pandit (Ali Fazal) and Munna Tripathi (Divyenndu) along with Abhishek Banerjee who plays the role of the Compounder in the series along with other actors. Following the nationwide theatrical release, the film will be available for streaming to Prime members in India and over 240 countries and territories eight weeks after its release.

Fans have reacted to the announcement, and one of them wrote, "Wowwwwww cant wait ..what an announcement." The second one said, "Me who is waiting for munna bhaiya." The third one said, "Another reason to live until 2026." The fourth one said, "Ab maza ayega munna bhayya jo agaye."

Talking about expanding the Mirzapur franchise into a theatrical film, Manish Menghani, director – Content Licensing, Prime Video India, shares, “With its nuanced characters, unforgettable dialogues, and riveting storyline, Mirzapur has established itself as one of the most-loved franchises among audiences of today’s era. We take pride in crafting tailored content that reflects the diverse tastes of our viewers and are committed to backing local stories that resonate deeply and engage on a personal level, allowing them to connect with narratives that are both authentic and immersive. As Mirzapur continues to garner widespread acclaim, we are ecstatic to expand this franchise into theatres, offering fans a thrilling cinematic experience. In collaboration with our long-standing partner that shares our creative vision, Excel Entertainment, this ambitious announcement marks a new exciting chapter in the world of Mirzapur as we embark on this new journey.”