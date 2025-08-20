Mirzapur Season 4 is expected to stream on Amazon Prime Video between late 2025 and early 2026. With Guddu Pandit in power and Kaleen Bhaiya’s potential return, the next season promises high drama, betrayals, and intense action.

Mirzapur Season 4: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal's crime triller series to release on...., what to expect from next chapter

Since its debut, Mirzapur has been one of India’s most popular web series. Packed with power struggles, revenge, and gritty action, the show has built a cult following. With Season 3 ending on a shocking note, anticipation for Mirzapur Season 4 is at an all-time high.

Mirzapur Season 4 release timeline and platform

Reports suggest that Mirzapur Season 4 could arrive between late 2025 and early 2026. Like the previous installments, it will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, making it one of the platform’s biggest upcoming releases.

What to expect in Mirzapur Season 4

The last season saw Guddu Pandit (Ali Fazal) finally seizing control of Mirzapur. But his grip on power remains fragile. Mirzapur season 4 is likely to focus on whether Guddu can maintain his dominance or whether new rivals will emerge to challenge him.

Another major plotline in Mirzapur season 4 is the possibility of Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi) coming back. His return could drastically change the balance of power, setting the stage for fresh conflicts, betrayals, and political maneuvering of Mirzapur. Fans can also expect shocking twists, explosive action sequences, and new enemies who will raise the stakes even higher in Mirzapur Season 4.

Mirzapur Season 4 cast

While the official cast list is yet to be confirmed, most of the key characters are expected to return. Viewers will likely see Pankaj Tripathi as Kaleen Bhaiya, Ali Fazal as Guddu Pandit, Rasika Dugal as Beena Tripathi, Shweta Tripathi as Golu Gupta, Vijay Varma as Shatrughan Tyagi and Isha Talwar as Madhuri Yadav.