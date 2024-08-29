Twitter
Monkey's adorable reaction on chant 'Hare ram' goes viral, watch video here

Elon Musk once praised Ratan Tata as 'a gentleman and a scholar', here's why

This man is called India's steelman, known as 'Mahaguru' of Ratan Tata; even the British bowed in front of him

Komolinii aka Baishali Majumder to Appear in Music Video "Her Lover"

Assam passes Bill abolishing Muslim marriages, divorce act, mandates govt registration, CM Himanta says 'next target..'

Entertainment

Mirzapur 3 bonus episode: Divyenndu all set to return as Munna Bhaiyya, fans say 'bawaal ab machega'; check out details

Divyenndu Sharma aka Munna Bhaiya has returned and has announced a bonus episode of Mirzapur 3.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 29, 2024, 07:02 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Mirzapur 3 bonus episode: Divyenndu all set to return as Munna Bhaiyya, fans say 'bawaal ab machega'; check out details
Divyenndu Sharma, also known as Munna Bhaiya from Mirzapur, is returning to the series. He wasn’t in season 3, but Prime Video just released a promo that has fans guessing if he’ll return.

In the clip, he can be heard saying, "Hum kya gaye, pura bawaal mach gaya. Suna hai humare loyal fans bohot miss kiye humko. Season 3 me kuchh cheezein miss kiye aap. Wo hum khoj ke le aaye hain, just for you, Munna Tripathi ke suajanya se. Kyuki hum karte pehle hain, sochte baad me hain (There has been a havoc ever since I went away. It seems my loyal fans really missed me a lot. There were certain things you all missed out in Season 3. I have found them just for you. Because I always act before I think).”

Prime captioned the post, "Bawaal hone wala hai, kyunki bonus episode aa raha hai (There is going to be havoc as bonus episode is about to arrive, adding smiling face and fire emojis)." Fans have reacted, one of them wrote, "Munne bhaiya aaye nhi laaya Gaya h season 3 flop hone k baad." The second one said, "This is Cinemaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa GREATEST COMEBACK EVER."

Meanwhile, in an exclusive conversation with DNA, Anjumm Shharma aka the ambitious Sharad Shukla has shared a major update about season 4 of Mirzapur and also hinted about Guddu, Sharad, Munna, and Kaleen bhaiya having their own spinoffs. 

When asked if fans will have to again wait for a long time for the new season of Mirzapur, Anjumm Shharma said, "This is what happens, you consume a season, you like it, you talk about it you get excited about it and suddenly you want next season. The writing of Mirzapur 4 has already started, a few things are in progress and let's see what happens when it happens. I mean you do take little time in creating a huge world. A world that has taken the story forward. I don't know if it might take years or months but it will take some time." 

He further hinted at a possibility at Sharad Shukla, Guddu Pandit or Munna Bhaiya having their own spinoffs and said, "Who knows in the next season it would be interesting to see some spinoffs, some parallel universe of Sharad, Munna and Guddu, Kaleen. It would be great to see a spinoffs. It's high time, the way we have seen in Avengers and other things, I think Mirzapur has that possibility and scope that alternate timelines, and new spinoffs can be created. Obviously it has to be good, well thought off and we know that there is an audience who would like to see and explore various aspects within the same world." 

Mirzapur is a crime thriller series that started in 2018. It revolves around the power struggle in the Purvanchal region in Uttar Pradesh and stars Pankaj Tripathi, Vijay Varma, Ali Fazal, Sweta Tripathi, Rasika Duggal, Anjumm Shharma, and Divyenduu among others. The series has three seasons and is available to watch on Prime Video. 

