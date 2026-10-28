Mirzapur rules IMDb's Indian OTT charts for a decade, beats Scam 1992, Sacred Games, Panchayat with 9 appearances

With a consistent presence on IMDb's annual popularity charts, as highlighted in its 10 Years of Streaming in India report, Prime Video and Excel Entertainment's Mirzapur has cemented its place among India's most popular OTT series, while topping the rankings in 2024.

Mirzapur has emerged as the most consistent Indian streaming series on IMDb's annual popularity charts, featuring in the Top 10 nine times since its debut in 2018. The crime drama leads the rankings in IMDb's latest report, titled '10 Years of Streaming in India — An IMDb Report 2026', which examines the platform’s most popular Indian series between 2016 and 2026. The report covers 110 annual chart positions across 64 unique titles, highlighting the shows that have sustained audience interest amid the rapid growth of India’s OTT industry. The rankings are based on page views generated by titles on IMDb, the Amazon-owned entertainment database, which attracts more than 250 million visitors worldwide every month.

Mirzapur maintains its dominance on IMDb charts

Created by Puneet Krishna and Karan Anshuman, Mirzapur premiered in 2018 and quickly became a major hit. Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and Karan Anshuman, the Excel Entertainment production stars Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Shweta Tripathi and Rasika Dugal in the leading roles. Its characters, including Kaleen Bhaiya, Guddu Pandit and Munna Tripathi, have become widely recognised in Indian pop culture. The success of the series also led to Mirzapur: The Movie, a big-screen adaptation release in 2026, bringing the franchise’s popular characters to cinemas. The film went on to become a critical and commercial blockbuster.



The show's IMDb rankings underline its enduring popularity. It debuted at No. 2 in 2018 and retained the position in 2019 and 2020. It ranked fifth in 2021 before climbing to third in 2022. The series placed seventh in 2023, reached the top spot in 2024, and continued its chart presence at No. 10 in 2025 and No. 7 in 2026.

Scam 1992, Panchayat, The Family Man also make their mark

The top five most recurring Indian series on IMDb's Top 10 Most Popular Indian Series from 2016 to 2026 are Mirzapur, with nine appearances, followed by Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story with five. The Family Man, Panchayat and The Kapil Sharma Show round out the list with four appearances each.Notably, while the other shows have had multiple seasons, Scam 1992 achieved five appearances with just a single season.

Which Indian OTT series toppped the IMDb charts over the last ten years?

TVF Pitchers was the most popular Indian OTT series in 2016, followed by Prime Video's Inside Edge in 2017. Netflix's Sacred Games led in 2018 and 2019, before SonyLIV's Scam 1992 took the top spot in 2020. TVF Aspirants topped the rankings in 2021, followed by JioHotstar's Criminal Justice in 2022 and Prime Video's Farzi in 2023. Prime Video's Mirzapur claimed the top position in 2024, while Netflix's The Ba*ds of Bollywood led in 2025. For 2026, JioHotstar's Pritam and Pedro emerged as the most popular Indian series on IMDb's chart as of October 15, reflecting the continued evolution of the country's streaming landscape.

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