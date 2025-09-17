Mirai star cast fees revealed: Not Tejja Sajja or Shriya Saran, this actor is highest-paid star, got Rs 3 crore for..., Jagapati Babu only got Rs...

Tejja Sajja's latest fantasy adventure, Mirai, is raking in money at the box office, and it has already become a major box office success. Apart from the rich storytelling, it's the limited budget and star cast fees that helped the movie to became profitable venture.

Released on September 12, the fantasy action drama has already earned over Rs 55 crore in India and continues to grow. Directed by Karthik Gattamneni, the film has impressed audiences with its stunning visuals, powerful background score, and gripping story. After Hanu-Man, Tejja Sajja came up with another fantasy action adventure. Just like his last film, Mirai took a slow start, but it's improving with each passing day, and it is because of the strong word of mouth. Today, we will discuss the fees charged by the star cast.

Mirai star cast fees revealed. The highest paid star in the film ain't Tejja Sajja, but...

Along with the film’s success, reports about the actors’ salaries have also caught attention. According to 123Telugu, Manchu Manoj, who played the villain Mahabir Lama (Black Sword), was the highest-paid actor in the film, receiving around Rs 3 crore for his role. Teja Sajja, who played the hero Vedha, was paid about Rs 2 crore.

Veterans like Jagapathi Babu, Jayaram, and Shriya Saran only got...

Ritika Nayak, who played Vibha, the mentor guiding Vedha, is the lowest-earning star from the film, earning around Rs 50 lakh only. Actress Shriya Saran, who played Vedha's mother, was also paid close to Rs 2 crore. Senior actors Jagapathi Babu and Jayaram, though seen briefly, had important roles. Jagapathi Babu received about Rs 1.5 crore, while Jayaram was paid nearly ₹80 lakh. However, these figures are based on reports, but the makers have not officially confirmed the cast salaries yet.

Mirai is going super strong in North

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh highlighted that Mirai is performing well in the North markets and has shown good growth even on weekdays. He wrote on social media, "Mirai records a solid 41.67% growth on Tuesday over Monday, aided by discounted ticket pricing… What's noteworthy is that Tuesday's numbers are at par with Friday's, an excellent trend. Mirai [Week 1] Fri 1.75 crore, Sat 3.10 crore, Sun 3.81 crore, Mon 1.20 crore, Tue 1.70 crore. Total: Rs 11.56 crore."

#Mirai [#Hindi version] records a solid 41.67% growth on Tuesday over Monday, aided by discounted ticket pricing… What's noteworthy is that Tuesday's numbers are at par with Friday – an excellent trend.#Mirai [Week 1] Fri 1.75 cr, Sat 3.10 cr, Sun 3.81 cr, Mon 1.20 cr, Tue… pic.twitter.com/k1252NVAB7 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 17, 2025

Despite the stiff competition with Demon Slayer and other releases, Mirai's hold at the box office proves that the audience will always be drawn to a good film, regardless of the language or it's promotions.