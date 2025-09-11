Mirai movie review: After Hanu-Man, Tejja Sajja brings another visually rich entertainer for all-ages, Adipurush makers should learn how to respect itihasa

Tejja Sajja is becoming India's answer to Hollywood, while enjoying an upper hand with masterfully skilled scripts that fuse Indian history with modern-day storytelling. Mirai is another fine example bringing itihasa with fantasy, set in the modern world.

Director: Karthik Gattamneni

Star cast: Tejja Sajja, Shriya Saran, Jagapathi Babu, Manchu Manoj, Jayaram

Runtime: 2hr 49mins

Where to watch: In cinemas

Rating: 3.5 stars

After the Kalinga war, an unsettling Emperor Ashoka composed nine sacred scriptures that possess the power to turn mortals into deities, and spread them in different places. Driven by the lust for infinite power, a ruthless group, Black Sword, led by Mahabir Lama (Manchu Manoj), is on a hunt to acquire all the special books. In a futuristic universe, Veda (Tejja Sajja), an orphan who is destined to protect the ninth Granth, goes on a journey of self-discovery, realising his powers and true motive. His journey from a moral to Superyodha protecting the world forms the premise of the film.

The gist of Mirai is simple, but it's the vision of the makers and the madness of the team to present this good vs evil story in a unique storytelling. The film isn't just a fantasy action adventure, but also an emotional drama. Teja is abandoned by his mother, Ambika (Shriya Saran), in his childhood. How Vibha (Ritika Nair) convinces Veda about her real reason to leave him, and makes him realise his true motives, is something that connects you.

Technically, this film is a visual marvel. Barring a few scenes, the VFX was on par with the West. When you compare the budget difference between Mirai and any visual extravaganzas, even the flop Adipurush, you'll be proud of the team Mirai for achieving such output in a limited budget. The action choreography was too good, and there are more action set pieces than we saw in the teaser and trailer. The Lord Rama references were on point, and didn't look like a marketing gimmick to attract the public.

Apart from Tejja Sajja, writer-director Karthik Gattamneni deserves a special mention for carefully balancing the film with its itihasa and modern-day tale. The emotional arc given to Veda, Ambika, and Vibha makes the whole journey wholesome. I was invested in Veda in the first 20 minutes itself.

Speaking about performances, Tejja Sajja is improving with each film. Despite not having a bulky, muscular physique, it is his conviction that made me believe as Superyodha. Shriya Saran was a delight to screen and deserves to have her own spin-off. Jayaram, Ritika Nair, and Jagapathi Babu were decent. Manchu Manoj was good, but at some places his character was caricaturish.

However, the film has its shortcomings, including the dragged-out screenplay in the second half. There is a dip post-interval, and 15-20 mins could have been edited for good. A few VFX shots, especially the train sequence, were a little cartoonish. Also, Manoj goes OTT in 2-3 scenes, harming the impact of his character. Despite these shortcomings, Mirai is a level-up family entertainer that should be enjoyed on the big screen. Plus, don't miss the post-credit scene; you don't know what's coming next.