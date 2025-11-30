FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
From trader to building one of India's most influential media empires: Know the story of Dr Subhash Chandra

Not Diljit, Arijit, Shreya, Sonu; this singer has become first Indian artist to co-design Maybach eyewear collection prized at whopping Rs 5000000

Sonu Sood extends heartfelt wishes to Dr Subhash Chandra on his 75th birthday: 'You're one of the finest human beings'

From satellites to algorithms: Reimagining Dr. Subhash Chandra's vision in the age of AI

The Pioneer: Dr Subhash Chandra's untold influence on the evolution of modern cricket and IPL's growth

Another win for IAS Tina Dabi as Barmer becomes 1st district to complete...

Dr Subhash Chandra turns 75: Five stress management tips inspired by media pioneer's journey

Swara Bhasker's father-in-law suffers brain haemorrhage, actress says family is attending to 'unfortunate emergency': 'Please keep...'

Mira Kapoor backs Rs 960 crore brand, has Jennifer Lopez, Ambanis as fellow investors in...; here's know about her business portfolio

IND vs SA: Gautam Gambhir gives standing ovation to Virat Kohli after whirlwind century, shares warm hug in dressing room

From trader to building one of India's most influential media empires: Know the story of Dr Subhash Chandra

From trader to building one of India’s most influential media empires: Know the

Not Diljit, Arijit, Shreya, Sonu; this singer has become first Indian artist to co-design Maybach eyewear collection prized at whopping Rs 5000000

First Indian artist to co-design global Maybach eyewear collection is...

Sonu Sood extends heartfelt wishes to Dr Subhash Chandra on his 75th birthday: 'You're one of the finest human beings'

Sonu Sood extends heartfelt wishes to Dr Subhash Chandra on his 75th birthday

Meet Rohan Acharya, set to marry Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha Padukone; related to Deols, is great grandson of legendary filmmaker...

Meet Rohan Acharya, set to marry Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha Padukone

Who is Jodie Haydon? Australia PM Anthony Albanese's second wife; know her career, age, education and more

Who is Jodie Haydon? Australia PM Anthony Albanese’s second wife; know her caree

Tere Ishk Mein cast fees revealed: Dhanush charged triple of Kriti Sanon's salary, know their paychecks for Aanand L Rai film

Tere Ishk Mein cast fees: Dhanush charged triple of Kriti Sanon's salary

Entertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Mira Kapoor backs Rs 960 crore brand, has Jennifer Lopez, Ambanis as fellow investors in...; here's know about her business portfolio

Mira Rajput Kapoor is a hands-on entrepreneur in wellness, skincare and lifestyle, building successful brands with authenticity and passion beyond her celebrity status.

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Nov 30, 2025, 06:06 PM IST

Mira Kapoor backs Rs 960 crore brand, has Jennifer Lopez, Ambanis as fellow investors in...; here's know about her business portfolio
Mira Rajput Kapoor, widely recognised as the wife of Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor, has successfully stepped out of the film industry spotlight to create her own business identity. She recently gained attention for supporting a Rs 960 crore wellness and lifestyle brand, joining international investors like the Ambani family and Jennifer Lopez. Mira, who was formerly primarily recognised for her fashionable social media and event appearances, is now a serious investor and entrepreneur. She is creating a strong business empire that combines authenticity, quality and worldwide appeal by concentrating on wellness, skincare, fitness and lifestyle.

How she started:

Mira Rajput Kapoor began her journey by sharing her lifestyle, fashion, and personal choices on social media, which caught the attention of brands. She decided to invest in companies she truly believed in, things she would use herself and trusted to be helpful to others rather than merely promoting products. Her interest in wellness, fashion, and lifestyle became a serious business path as she gradually established herself as a thoughtful entrepreneur by emphasising authenticity and quality. 

Her main businesses:

Akind (skincare), Dhun Wellness (wellness centre), Athletifreak (fitness apparel) and Wellbeing Nutrition (health products) are just a few of the companies that Mira Rajput Kapoor owns and operates. Along with other investors, such as Jennifer Lopez, she also backs international wellness initiatives that emphasise lifestyle and health.

Also read: Manisha Koirala defies beauty norms at 55, embraces grey hair boldly; See pics

What makes her different:

When it comes to her businesses, Mira Rajput Kapoor is active. She assists with product decisions, quality, and management in addition to lending her name. She stands out as a considerate and sincere entrepreneur due to her emphasis on developing genuine, practical products.

In Bollywood, people often focus on fame and glamour. Mira shows that hard work, honesty, and passion can make someone a successful entrepreneur. Instead of relying solely on celebrity fame, she encourages others to create meaningful businesses and follow their own path.

