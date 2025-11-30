Mira Kapoor backs Rs 960 crore brand, has Jennifer Lopez, Ambanis as fellow investors in...; here's know about her business portfolio

Mira Rajput Kapoor is a hands-on entrepreneur in wellness, skincare and lifestyle, building successful brands with authenticity and passion beyond her celebrity status.

Mira Rajput Kapoor, widely recognised as the wife of Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor, has successfully stepped out of the film industry spotlight to create her own business identity. She recently gained attention for supporting a Rs 960 crore wellness and lifestyle brand, joining international investors like the Ambani family and Jennifer Lopez. Mira, who was formerly primarily recognised for her fashionable social media and event appearances, is now a serious investor and entrepreneur. She is creating a strong business empire that combines authenticity, quality and worldwide appeal by concentrating on wellness, skincare, fitness and lifestyle.

How she started:

Mira Rajput Kapoor began her journey by sharing her lifestyle, fashion, and personal choices on social media, which caught the attention of brands. She decided to invest in companies she truly believed in, things she would use herself and trusted to be helpful to others rather than merely promoting products. Her interest in wellness, fashion, and lifestyle became a serious business path as she gradually established herself as a thoughtful entrepreneur by emphasising authenticity and quality.

Her main businesses:

Akind (skincare), Dhun Wellness (wellness centre), Athletifreak (fitness apparel) and Wellbeing Nutrition (health products) are just a few of the companies that Mira Rajput Kapoor owns and operates. Along with other investors, such as Jennifer Lopez, she also backs international wellness initiatives that emphasise lifestyle and health.

What makes her different:

When it comes to her businesses, Mira Rajput Kapoor is active. She assists with product decisions, quality, and management in addition to lending her name. She stands out as a considerate and sincere entrepreneur due to her emphasis on developing genuine, practical products.

In Bollywood, people often focus on fame and glamour. Mira shows that hard work, honesty, and passion can make someone a successful entrepreneur. Instead of relying solely on celebrity fame, she encourages others to create meaningful businesses and follow their own path.