'Mind your own business': Kamal Haasan slams Donald Trump amid row over US giving 'permission' to India to buy Russian oil

In an open letter to Donald Trump, Kamal Haasan wrote, "We, the people of India, belong to a free and sovereign nation. We no longer take orders from distant foreign shores. Please mind your own business to the best of your abilities. Mutual respect between sovereign nations is the only foundation."

Veteran actor and politician Kamal Haasan has publicly addressed US President Donald Trump in a strongly worded open letter, asserting India's sovereignty and urging the United States to refrain from interfering in the country's decisions on energy purchases. The letter, posted on Haasan's X handle, was addressed directly to the US President. In the message, the actor-politician emphasised that India is a "free and sovereign nation" that does not take orders from foreign governments.

"We, the people of India, belong to a free and sovereign nation. We no longer take orders from distant foreign shores," Haasan wrote, adding, "Please mind your own business to the best of your abilities. Mutual respect between sovereign nations is the only foundation of lasting global peace." Haasan also concluded the message by wishing the United States and its people peace and prosperity, signing the letter as "a proud Indian citizen" and founder of the political party Makkal Needhi Maiam.

The remarks came after the United States government announced a 30-day temporary waiver allowing Indian refineries to continue purchasing Russian energy. The waiver, issued by the US Department of the Treasury, is effective from March 5 to April 4 and aims to allow Indian refiners to buy stranded Russian crude oil amid global supply disruptions linked to the West Asia crisis.

Haasan criticised the move, arguing that India's energy and economic security should remain independent of external influence. The decision has sparked a wider political debate in India. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party described the waiver as a diplomatic success that helps secure energy supplies during the crisis, while the opposition Indian National Congress argued that India should not need permission from another country to decide its energy imports.

READ | Badshah apologises after FIR over objectionable lyrics, visuals in his song Tateeree: 'This was never meant for women or kids'