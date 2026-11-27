Bengali actress Mimi Chakraborty registered her marriage with Siddhartha Dutta in Kolkata on November 26, with a traditional wedding planned on December 5.

Mimi Chakraborty is now married. The Bengali actress has registered her marriage to Siddhartha Dutta in Kolkata. She shared the happy news on social media on November 26 with pictures from their intimate ceremony. The announcement surprised many fans, as Mimi had kept her relationship very private.

A simple wedding at home

The wedding was held at Mimi's Kolkata home. The ceremony was attended only by close friends and relatives. Mimi used a fairly straightforward caption. She just embellished the pictures with red heart emoticons. She did not display Siddhartha's face in any of the photos. Because the pair intended to make things intimate, he was viewed from behind or with his face obscured. Siddhartha Dutta is a professional in the Merchant Navy. He has mostly avoided the public eye and social media attention, in contrast to Mimi.

For their special day, Mimi and Siddhartha chose a soft white-and-gold look. Mimi looked graceful in a white saree with delicate gold lacework, while Siddhartha wore a traditional white Punjabi with pyjamas. As soon as she posted the photos, friends like Subhashree Ganguly, Oindrila Sen and Vikram Chatterjee congratulated the couple, and fans flooded the comments with blessings.

Traditional wedding in December

The couple's formal wedding is still to come, even though they have officially registered their marriage. Reports state that a drink and supper will kick off the festivities on December 3. On December 4, sangeet and mehendi ceremonies are scheduled. On December 5, the pair will exchange customary vows in front of their loved ones.

Also read: NZ VS IND, 2ND Test: India fight back with three quick wickets after lunch (DAY 1, TEA)

How they met

It is said that a mutual friend introduced Mimi to Siddhartha. Slowly, friendship evolved into love. The pair decided to keep their romance private and only make an announcement after getting married. Fans are now anxiously awaiting the photos from their lavish December wedding, which marked a peaceful start to a lovely new chapter.