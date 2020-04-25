Milind Soman on wife Ankita Konwar's reaction to his sex scene in 'Four More Shots Please!'

Actor Milind Soman has said that his wife Ankita Konwar was "very excited" about his sex scenes in the web series Four More Shots Please! the second season of which was released a week back.

In a recent interview, speaking about the same, Milind said, "She was very cool with it (intimate scenes on the show). In fact, when I got the first season, I read the script with her and there were, of course, sex scenes, me walking in my underwear on the table, she was like ‘Ohh, this will be interesting’. She was actually very excited about it."

Milind and Ankita recently celebrated their second wedding anniversary and it was quite interesting as the couple chose to begin the third year of their marriage by climbing 300 floors as their plans for an international vacation stood cancelled amid lockdown.

"The biggest thing is that earlier I never asked anyone in my life, whether I should do this or that, or how will anyone react if I did something, not my family, even my mother, or even discuss with anyone, nothing, I was never that person. But now of course with Ankita, I discuss everything single tiny thing. That is the big change, it is not just you anymore, there is another person who is very important," he had said.

Talking about Four More hots Please! Milind plays a doctor in the series that stars VJ Bani, Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari and Maanvi Gagroo in lead roles. The show also features Neil Bhoopalam and Prateik Babbar.