Miley Cyrus still follows ex-beau Nick Jonas on Instagram; 'Midnight Sky' singer explains why

Miley Cyrus is back in the news for her latest single titled 'Midnight Sky' which was dropped hours after the speculated breakup with Cody Simpson after dating for about 10 months. She recently spoke on Zach Sang Show about exes including former husband and actor Liam Hemsworth. Amid that, Miley shared her thoughts on still following one of her exes Nick Jonas who is currently married to Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

The 'Wrecking Ball' singer stated, "I’ve been following Nick Jonas on Instagram. Have you ever gone and looked and seen that all the sudden that you’ve been unfollowed or you’ve unfollowed someone and, like, didn’t mean to? … My thing unfollows people sometimes. People hit me up and say, ‘Why did you unfollow me?’ And I didn’t unfollow them. I think, like, a little saboteur, like, goes into my phone and, like, unfollows and follows people for drama."

She added, "So I’ve been following Nick since [I did] the throwback on my Instagram, like, a year ago. I had a very epic photo of me coming out of an airport in an awesome, vintage — now vintage — Jonas Brothers tee. And we’ve been following each other since then."

In 2019, Miley had shared a screenshot of the DM she received from Nick on her Instagram where he spoke about the throwback photos she shared with Jonas Brothers. Even Priyanka commented that the posts are indeed LIT.

Miley and Nick dated in 2006 when they were teens. Jonas Brothers' song 'Lovebug' is inspired by their relationship.