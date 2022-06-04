Mika Singh talks about Gippy Garewal, Mankirt Aulakh getting threats after Sidhu Moose Wala's tragic demise

Credit: File photo

Popular Singer Mika Singh is shocked and sad about Sidhu Moose Wala’s tragic demise. He is worried about other gangsters who are targeting the celebs including Gippy Garewal and Mankirt Aulakh. In a recent interview, the singer opened up about his fears.

The actor mentioned that he is shocked ‘to say anything’ about Sidhu Moose Wala’s demise. According to Hindustan Times, Mika confessed that ‘it was not Sidhu who was getting threats, but a lot of Punjabi singers including Gippy Garewal and Mankirt Aulakh, have also got threats.” He called the incident a ‘wake up’ call for all

The singer revealed that these gangsters demand money, if someone doesn’t agree with them, they start giving him warnings. Therefore, Singers often get death threats in the state, there are many people who are concerned. He said, “bahut saare log pareshan hai. Jaise hi aap hit hote ho, ya shows chalne shuru ho jaate hain, threat aane shuru ho jaate hai.”

“Earlier we used to hear about the underworld in Mumbai, aur ab woh underworld Punjab mein shuru hogaya hai, which is a very wrong message. Kal ko celebrities will stop coming to Punjab for shooting or shows,” said Mika.

Mika also revealed that he is in regrets for not asking Moose Wala to move to Mumbai. He said, “He came to meet me in Mumbai and was happy that he travelled alone from the airport to my home. I gave him an award four-five years back, and I met him in London. He even asked me how I deal with such threats… Now, I feel bad that I didn’t ask him to shift to Mumbai.”

The actor said that ‘dealing with threats’ is not very easy, it is difficult. According to the current scenario, people will think about the incident before coming to Punjab. He also questioned ‘are we safe in Punjab’, though the singer clarified that he is not blaming the government.

Mika said, “Gangster nexus chal raha hai Punjab, Rajasthan, Bihar and UP mein. And stars are easy targets. In fact. artists do give them the money. For instance, recently, Gippy’s film became a huge hit, and uske baad hi usko threat aa gaya and security tight hogai…. But we need to get hold of these people. Sab daare hue hai, kuch toh post bhi nahi kar rahe hai dar ke maare. Now, many will give them what they want, and not file a complaint against them. We need to speak up about it and find a solution to it, instead of getting into a blame game.”