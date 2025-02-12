Mika Singh raised concerns about the country's authorities, pointing out the legal action taken against Diljit Dosanjh over his songs while highlighting the delayed response in addressing issues related to the stand-up comedy show.

Famous playback singer Mika Singh expressed strong disapproval of Ranveer Allahbadia and Samay Raina in connection with the ongoing controversy surrounding India’s Got Latent.

He also raised concerns about the country's authorities, pointing out the legal action taken against Diljit Dosanjh over his songs, while highlighting the delayed response in addressing issues related to the stand-up comedy show.

Mika shared a video on Instagram in which he said, "Yeh controversy chal rahi hai Samay Raina aur Ranveer Allahbadia ki, maine bhi voh episode dekha hai. Bohot hi wahiyaat, bohot hi ajeeb kism ki gaaliyan de rahe hai, kuch bhi bol rahe hai. Audience bechari enjoy kar rahi hai (sic)."

Mika Singh also criticized the offensive language used by Apoorva Mukhija in the episode. While he condemned the content, he acknowledged that some viewers might have found it amusing.

Mika Singh went on to express that his frustration wasn't directed at Samay Raina or Ranveer Allahbadia, but at the high-profile individuals who serve as judges on the show. He criticised them, saying, "Voh itna paisa dete hai ki tum muh uthake vahan baith jaate ho? Mere bhai, joh singers hai, voh bhi muh uthake vahan baith jate hai aur chal rahi hai maa-behen ki gaali. Someone needs to stop them."

Mika then called out hypocrisy of authorities and said, "I feel disappointed when some so-called protectors of the country target singers like Diljit and me for singing songs with references of alcohol. Tum log ko yeh gadhe log nazar nahi aate? Tumhara farz nahi banta? Celebrities aur singers ko fat se notice bhej dete ho toh aap in gadho ko rok nahi sakte?"

He questioned, "Jab koi live concert ho raha hai, Diljit Dosanjh ka joh itna bada show kar raha hai. Muh uthake notice pe notice bhej dete ho, case thok dete ho. Kya aapko yeh log nazar nahi aate?"

The singer ended the video by advising the youth not to use abusive language. He also called on the authorities to implement some form of censorship on online content to maintain decorum and accountability.