Mika Singh, addressing Udit Narayan's recent controversy, referred to him as his "student" and humorously implied that Udit might have been influenced by his past controversies.

Singer Mika Singh, frequently referred to as the 'Controversy King,' recently addressed the tag and shared his perspective on the recent kiss controversy involving veteran singer Udit Narayan. In one of his recent interviews, Mika mentioned that controversies are often associated with influential figures, drawing comparisons to Bollywood legends like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan.

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Mika said, "Controversy hoti hi bade aadmi ki. Isiliye mujhe 'Controversy King' tag bolna ya sunna accha lagta hai (Controversy is only associated with big personalities. That’s why I like being called or hearing the tag 'Controversy King)."

He then compared himself to Bollywood superstars, and said, "Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan - everyone follows them closely. Among singers, there's only one Mika Singh."

Mika Singh, addressing Udit Narayan's recent controversy, referred to him as his "student" and humorously implied that Udit might have been influenced by his past controversies. He said, "Jhumma Chumma mere ek student aaye hai, unka naam hai Udit Narayan sahab. Kahin na kahin unke mann mein meri purani controversy hi hogi. Main toh tab haalanki baccha hi tha tabhi (My student has arrived - Udit Narayan sir. Somewhere in his mind, my old controversy must have been there. Back then, I was just a kid)."

Mika further elaborated on how people often emulate those they admire, sharing that he himself was inspired by Shah Rukh Khan. He explained that just as he looked up to Shah Rukh, it's natural for others, including Udit Narayan, to be influenced by those they respect.

He said, "Ek swag hota hai joh kisiko dekhke seekhte hai. Main Shah Rukh Khan sahab se seekhta hu. Woh star hai, uske saath saath well spoken hai. Inspiration milti hai logon ko."

Udit Narayan recently caused a stir after a controversial incident during a LIVE performance. While a female fan approached him for a selfie and attempted to kiss him on the cheek, the singer surprised everyone by kissing her on the lips. This led to a social media uproar and sparked considerable criticism.

Mika himself found himself at the center of a similar controversy years ago when he kissed actress Rakhi Sawant without her consent at his birthday party. The incident quickly became one of the biggest scandals in the entertainment industry, drawing significant media attention, legal complications, and heated debates.