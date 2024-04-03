This microbiologist-turned-actress speaks 5 languages, left science for films, faced controversy for bold scenes in...

Science and acting are fields that are poles apart. One is methodical and logical while the other is all about creativity and emotion. And yet, there are a few who excel in both fields. One such rarity is this young actress, who made her foray into films after becoming a trained microbiologist, and is now a star in the streaming world.

The microbiologist who left science to become an actress

Tridha Choudhury was born in Kolkata and studied there at the Scottish Church College, becoming a trained microbiologist by her early 20s. By then, she had already shown her interest in showbiz, winning the Times of India Fresh Face 2011 at the age of 18. In 2013, she left science behind to enter the world of cinema full time, making her acting debut with the Bengali film Mishawr Rawhoshyo. Over the next few years, she acted in a number of Bengali, Telugu and one Tamil film. In 2016, she made her television debut with the show Dahleez. She can speak Hindi, English, Bengali, Tamil, and Telugu, as a result of her multilingual film career.

How Aashram made Tridha a star and the centre of controversy

It was in a supporting role in MX Player’s Aashram that Tridha first came to notice. The actress played Babita, a disciple of Baba Nirala (played by Bobby Deol) who begins an intimate relationship with the fraud godman. The series became a huge hit and Tridha was both praised and criticised for it. Her performance and screen presence earned praise but her bold intimate scenes with Bobby came under some criticism.



Tridha Choudhury’s career after Aashram

Post the success of Aashram, Tridha has continued to work on both OTT and in films. She has appeared in Prime Video’s Bandish Bandits and Zee5’s The Chargesheet, as well as acted in a Bengali film called Boomerang, which released in 2023. She is expected to return as Babita in the fourth season of Aashram.

