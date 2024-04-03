This microbiologist-turned-actress speaks 5 languages, left science for films, faced controversy for bold scenes in...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Mad Max Furiosa, The Queen's Gambit star Anya Taylor Joy reveals she secretly married beau Malcolm McRae two years ago

Will Rohit Sharma get captaincy back from Hardik Pandya? Ex-IND star makes big statement after MI's poor IPL start

Tiger's unexpected attack on cow stuns tourists at Ranthambore national park, video goes viral

7 ways to improve your eye health and vision

Rajat Kapoor says we make 4 films a year that are 'maybe not so bad' and then celebrate it: 'It's pathetic' | Exclusive

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Mad Max Furiosa, The Queen's Gambit star Anya Taylor Joy reveals she secretly married beau Malcolm McRae two years ago

Will Rohit Sharma get captaincy back from Hardik Pandya? Ex-IND star makes big statement after MI's poor IPL start

Tiger's unexpected attack on cow stuns tourists at Ranthambore national park, video goes viral

6 blockbusters Parineeti Chopra lost to other stars

What do Kavya Maran's parents do? 

Easy to make Indian snacks without  frying

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Tamil Nadu BJP Chief Annamalai Attacks Congress And DMK Over Katchatheevu

Will EC Tally 100% Votes With VVPATs? SC Notice On Lok Sabha Elections Counting Explained

Katchatheevu Controversy: Will India Take Back Its Island From Sri Lanka? BJP Vs Congress

Mad Max Furiosa, The Queen's Gambit star Anya Taylor Joy reveals she secretly married beau Malcolm McRae two years ago

Watch: Taapsee Pannu-Mathias Boe's wedding video leaked; bride wears red, dances and kisses groom on stage

Rajat Kapoor says we make 4 films a year that are 'maybe not so bad' and then celebrate it: 'It's pathetic' | Exclusive

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

This microbiologist-turned-actress speaks 5 languages, left science for films, faced controversy for bold scenes in...

This actress is a trained microbiologist who left science for films, worked in four languages, and faced criticism for her bold scenes in Bobby Deol's Aashram

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Apr 03, 2024, 04:37 PM IST

article-main
Tridha Choudhury (Image: Instagram)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Science and acting are fields that are poles apart. One is methodical and logical while the other is all about creativity and emotion. And yet, there are a few who excel in both fields. One such rarity is this young actress, who made her foray into films after becoming a trained microbiologist, and is now a star in the streaming world.

The microbiologist who left science to become an actress

Tridha Choudhury was born in Kolkata and studied there at the Scottish Church College, becoming a trained microbiologist by her early 20s. By then, she had already shown her interest in showbiz, winning the Times of India Fresh Face 2011 at the age of 18. In 2013, she left science behind to enter the world of cinema full time, making her acting debut with the Bengali film Mishawr Rawhoshyo. Over the next few years, she acted in a number of Bengali, Telugu and one Tamil film. In 2016, she made her television debut with the show Dahleez. She can speak Hindi, English, Bengali, Tamil, and Telugu, as a result of her multilingual film career.

How Aashram made Tridha a star and the centre of controversy

It was in a supporting role in MX Player’s Aashram that Tridha first came to notice. The actress played Babita, a disciple of Baba Nirala (played by Bobby Deol) who begins an intimate relationship with the fraud godman. The series became a huge hit and Tridha was both praised and criticised for it. Her performance and screen presence earned praise but her bold intimate scenes with Bobby came under some criticism.


Tridha Choudhury with Bobby Deol in Aashram

Tridha Choudhury’s career after Aashram

Post the success of Aashram, Tridha has continued to work on both OTT and in films. She has appeared in Prime Video’s Bandish Bandits and Zee5’s The Chargesheet, as well as acted in a Bengali film called Boomerang, which released in 2023. She is expected to return as Babita in the fourth season of Aashram.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

IPL 2024: Major setback for CSK as star player likely to miss SRH clash due to...

Game of Thrones creators were thrilled after killing these two villains in show: 'Felt like it was balancing the scales'

'Spoilt forever': Parineeti Chopra shares BTS memories with Imtiaz Ali, Diljit Dosanjh from Amar Singh Chamkila

Jhargram Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Check key candidates, date of voting and other important details

Meet India’s retail king Radhakishan Damani’s lesser-known brother, his net worth is Rs 65000 crore, one of richest…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement