Mickey Mouse encourages kids in India to 'Stay Fit' with new initiative for 90th birthday celebrations

As part of Mickey Mouse's 90th birthday celebrations for one of the most beloved characters in the world, Mickey and Minnie Mouse are leading ‘Stay Fit’ activity by teaching children various fun-filled, easy-to-follow dance steps.

Disney India has screened a ‘dance along’ Mickey and Minnie video, demonstrating the specially choreographed dance routine which the kids can watch, follow and perform together with their friends.

With a little help from choreographer Dhiraj they have put together 9 simple signature dance steps on a special foot-tapping song which are fun, easy and will help strengthen the young muscles; paving way for a healthy future.

This hugely successful initiative has been taken to more than 3000+ schools; reaching out to 1.2+ million kids across the cities of Mumbai, Delhi and Bangalore, and it's a unique activity not done before!

Devika Prabhu, Executive Director and Head – Product, Media Networks, Disney India was quoted saying, "At Disney, we are consistently working towards creating interesting engagement opportunities that can fill the kids' lives with fun, laughter and optimism. Celebrating Mickey’s 90th Anniversary this year, we embarked on a unique initiative to propagate the idea that ‘Staying Fit can be fun’. We are thrilled with the response we have received from kids, their families and their teachers so far; and we hope they will spread the fun so we have many more kids and families joining Mickey and Minnie as they dance their way into fitness."

