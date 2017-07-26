Michelle Richmond's 'The Marriage Pact' to be made into film

Screenwriter Justin Haythe will be adapting author Michelle Richmond's 'The Marriage Pact' for the big screen.

20th Century Fox has acquired feature film rights to the psychological suspense novel, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The book, due out Tuesday, follows newlyweds Alice and Jake, who decide to join an exclusive and mysterious group known only as the Pact, which they soon discover is not what it seems.

Haythe's other feature credits include "Revolutionary Road", "The Lone Ranger" and most recently, "A Cure for Wellness".

