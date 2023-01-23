Michael trailer: Sundeep Kishan, Vijay Sethupathi, Gautham Menon starrer promises high-voltage drama

Photo via Twitter

Today, the trailer of Sundeep Kishan’s upcoming multilingual film Michael was released. The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi in an important role. Michael attempts to tell the story of Sundeep's character, who plays the titular role, as he goes on a killing spree for the woman he loves.

The trailer of the film begins with Gautham Menon’s character talking to Sundeep's Michael about widow spiders. He then says that a widow spider is so vicious that the female kills the male after the mating process.

After this, Gautham, through dialogue, attempts to describe the plot of the film. He says, "Some men are destined to face only troubles because they choose to fall for the delusions of the women."

All the characters of the film are shown in dark avatars as Gautam Menon tries to warn Sundeep Kishan about women but he reiterates that life is meaningless without love.

Watch the trailer here

The girl in Michael's life is played by Divyansha Kaushik who warns him that if he falls in love with her, it will cause heartbreak. The trailer ends with Sundeep shooting someone using a gun.

Directed by Ranjit Jeyakodi, the film is set to release on February 3 in cinemas in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi as well as Malayalam. Michael also stars Varun Sandesh, Ayyappa Sharma, Anasuya, and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in significant roles.

Sam CS’s background score heightens the feel of the movie and amplifies the impact on the audience. The dialogues for the movie have been penned by Tripuraneni Kalyan Chakravarthy, Rajan Radhamanalan, and Ranjit Jeyakodi.