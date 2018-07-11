Michael Jackson was 'chemically castrated' by his father: Conrad Murray makes shocking allegations

Michael Jackson was "chemically castrated" by his father and Jackson family patriarch, Joe, to maintain his high-pitched voice, the singer's controversial doctor has alleged.

Conrad Murray, who was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in Michael Jackson's death in 2009 following which he spent two years in prison, made the allegations in a video released by The Blast.

He called Joe, who died last month at the age of 89, "one of the worst fathers to his children in history".

Murray, 65, claimed that Michael confided in him about the "many sufferings at the hands of his father" and said he hopes that the late patriarch is finding "redemption in hell".

"The fact that he was chemically castrated to maintain his high-pitched voice is beyond words," Murray said in the video clip.

"I would not shed a single tear for the passing of this cruel and evil man," he added.

In 2010, Joe Jackson had filed a lawsuit for wrongful death against Murray, but he later dropped the suit.