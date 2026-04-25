Michael Jackson estate faces sexual abuse allegations from four siblings as pop star's biopic opens strong at box office

The new complaint includes several disturbing allegations, describing Michael Jackson as a "serial child predator who, over the course of more than a decade, drugged, raped and sexually assaulted each of the plaintiffs, beginning when some of them were as young as seven or eight."

Just a day after Michael, the much-talked-about Michael Jackson biopic, hit theatres globally, the late pop star's estate is facing fresh legal trouble following a new lawsuit that has brought serious allegations against him. According to The Hollywood Reporter, a family that was once known for publicly defending Jackson has now accused him of sexually abusing four of their children over several years. The family had earlier described themselves as Jackson's "second family."

According to the publication, report by The New York Times suggest that Dominic and Connie Cascio, along with their children, have claimed that the alleged abuse took place at Neverland Ranch, during trips, and at tour stops. The family had previously spoken in support of Jackson in public appearances, including on television.

The lawsuit also claims that the family approached the Jackson estate years ago with these allegations. Reports suggest that both sides later entered into a private settlement agreement worth around $16 million over five years. However, when those payments allegedly stopped in 2025, talks between the two sides reportedly broke down, after which the new lawsuit was filed.

A lawyer for the estate, Marty Singer, issued a statement to THR, calling the family's claims a "desperate money grab," and added, "The family staunchly defended Michael Jackson for more than 25 years, attesting to his innocence of inappropriate conduct. This new court filing is a transparent forum-shopping tactic in their scheme to obtain hundreds of millions of dollars from Michael's estate and companies."

The family, according to The Hollywood Reporter, also said that watching the 2019 documentary Leaving Neverland helped them process their past experiences and encouraged them to come forward. The documentary had previously featured separate abuse allegations against Jackson.

The new complaint, as per the publication, includes several disturbing allegations, describing Jackson as a "serial child predator who, over the course of more than a decade, drugged, raped and sexually assaulted each of the plaintiffs, beginning when some of them were as young as seven or eight," and claims he "groomed and brainwashed" them, offering "obsessive attention, lavish gifts, access to his celebrity lifestyle, and declarations that he loved and needed each of them."

Michael Jackson, one of the biggest music stars in history, died in 2009. His legacy remains deeply divided, with fans celebrating his music while legal battles and abuse allegations continue to cast a shadow over his name. Meanwhile, the new biopic Michael is expected to perform strongly at the box office this weekend. (With inputs from ANI)

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