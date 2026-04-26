Michael: Anupam Kher defends Michael Jackson's 'phenomenal' biopic amid backlash, calls Jaafar Jackson 'outstanding'

Praising Michael Jackson's biopic Michael, Anupam Kher wrote, "I came out of the film feeling grateful. Grateful that such artists exist. Grateful that we get to witness their brilliance. There will never be another Michael Jackson. And maybe that’s the point."

Anupam Kher lauded Michael Jackson's biopic Michael and said the film turned to be "phenomenal", "inspiring" and "deeply moving". The film, which released on April 24, is directed by Antoine Fuqua and features Jackson's nephew, Jaafar Jackson. It chronicles the life of Jackson, from his childhood with the Jackson 5 (an American pop group formed in 1964 in Gary, Indiana, by brothers Jackie, Tito, Jermaine, Marlon, and Michael Jackson) to his 1980s Bad tour. The project has received mixed reviews from the audience and critics.

Kher shared a video on his Instagram handle on Sunday as he reviewed the film. "MICHAEL IS MAGIC: Last night I watched the biopic #Michael on the one and only Michael Jackson. Phenomenal. Inspiring. Deeply moving. I must confess, I don’t understand English music as much as I understand emotions. But with Michael Jackson, language was never a barrier. Just like Charlie Chaplin, he spoke directly to the heart. And the heart understands everything," he wrote.

The veteran actor said he felt grateful to have watched a film on such an artist, adding there will never be another Michael Jackson. "What stayed with me was not just the music or the performances but the journey. A life. And life is never perfect. It has its ups and downs, its struggles and its shadows. But if a life can inspire millions across generations, across countries, across languages, then it is nothing short of magical. Sometimes I feel critics forget that. They judge moments, not journeys. And journeys are messy, beautiful, unpredictable...just like life itself," he wrote.

"I came out of the film feeling grateful. Grateful that such artists exist. Grateful that we get to witness their brilliance. There will never be another Michael Jackson. And maybe that’s the point. And #JaafarJackson as Michael is unbelievably AMAZING and OUTSTANDING," he added.

Jackson has several tracks to his credit, including Billie Jean, Beat It, and Thriller, among others. He died due to acute propofol intoxication in 2009 in Los Angeles. He was 50. The film was announced in 2023 and is produced by Lionsgate and GK Films.

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