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MI vs KKR IPL 2026: Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor attend star-studded match, See pics

Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a high-scoring IPL 2026 match, chasing 221 with stellar innings from Rohit Sharma and Rickelton. The game also saw Bollywood stars like Sara Arjun, Sonal Chauhan, and Suhana Khan cheering from the stands.

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Updated : Mar 30, 2026, 10:23 AM IST

MI vs KKR IPL 2026: Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor attend star-studded match, See pics
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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 30 (ANI): The 19th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has been going on in full swing, with players putting their best foot forward and keeping cricket fever alive across the country.

And just like every year, the Indian Premier League continues to witness a strong dose of Bollywood glamour and star-studded presence. On Sunday, a slew of stars stepped out in Mumbai to watch the Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders match at the famous Wankhede Stadium.

'Dhurandhar' fame Sara Arjun was spotted cheering for the Mumbai Indians from the stands. While exiting the venue, she was papped with actor Ishaan Khatter.

'Jannat' fame Sonal Chauhan, too, cheered for Mumbai paltan from the stands.

H3N2 virus 2026 03 30T100537 877

Lending support to the KKR squad, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan attended the match with her BFFs Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor. She was also joined by her cousin Alia Chhiba.

The girls were dressed in a KKR jersey.

H3N2 virus 2026 03 30T100330 977

Recapping the match, Mumbai chased down a formidable target of 221 to defeat KKR in the second match of IPL 2026. The chase required something special, and Mumbai's openers delivered exactly that. Rohit Sharma (78 runs off 38 balls), along with Rickelton (81 runs off 41 balls), played a fantastic knock as they registered their biggest run-chase in IPL history and also won their first season-opener since the 2012 edition of the IPL. Kartik Tyagi (1/43 in 4 overs), Sunil Narine (1/30 in 3 overs) and Vaibhav Arora (1/52 in 4 overs) were the only wicket-takers for KKR.

(Except for the headline, the story hasn't been edited by DNA staff, but is directly published from ANI)

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