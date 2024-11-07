The internet sensation revealed that the renowned artist insisted on seeing her before painting her wedding card.

Maqbool Fida Husain(MF Hussain) was a highly acclaimed artist known for his bold, vibrantly coloured narrative paintings and art. He was fondly known as ‘Picasso of India’. It was recently revealed that the legendary artist designed wedding cards for the internet sensation Shalini Passi.

The Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives star opened up about her customised wedding card designed by MF Hussain. She said that the renowned artist insisted on seeing her before painting her wedding card. She added that Hussain designed not one but four cards for her wedding. In a recent interview, she explained how she got Hussain to design the cards.

"Hussain sahab has been very close to my husband's family. My husband's family approached him to make the wedding cards, and he said, 'First, I'll see the girl and then I'll paint'. Then he saw me and said, 'This is a Radha-Krishna jodi', and he painted a set of four beautiful wedding cards. One was for the Mata Ki Chowki, one was for the Sangeet, one for the wedding and one for the reception,” she told India Today. MF Hussain was an internationally recognised artist. He passed away in June 2011 following a heart attack.

Shalini got married to Sanjay Passi, the chairman of the Pasco Group, in 2000 at the age of 20. She rose to become a prominent figure in Delhi's art and fashion and is involved in philanthropic work. In 2021, Shalini Passi and her spouse Sanjay Passi donated Rs 10 crore to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. She became an internet sensation with her appearance in Karan Johar’s reality show Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives, where she showcased her luxurious lifestyle and eccentric personality. She featured alongside Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Kalyani Chawla, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh, Bhavana Pandey and Neelam Kothari on the show.