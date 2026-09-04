Mexican musician Jonathan Meléndez found murdered with pregnant wife, daughter and nanny at home

Camilo Séptimo keyboardist Jonathan Meléndez, his pregnant wife, their 3-year-old daughter and a nanny were found dead at their home near Mexico City, with two men arrested in connection with the killings.

Mexican musician Jonathan Meléndez, 38, was found dead at his home near Mexico City along with his wife Ana Paula Meléndez, 35, their 3-year-old daughter and a 21-year-old nanny on Tuesday, September 1.

Meléndez was a keyboardist with the Mexican group Camilo Séptimo. His wife was reportedly four months pregnant when she was killed. Authorities also found a 6-year-old child inside the house who was alive and unharmed. The family’s dog was reportedly found tied up inside the residence.

Police reveal details of the killings

The State of Mexico Prosecutor’s Office identified the victims as a 38-year-old male music producer and songwriter, identified by the initials J.S.M.O., his 35-year-old pregnant wife, their young daughter and a 21-year-old woman.

According to authorities, three of the victims had been shot in the head, while another suffered a gunshot wound to the back.

The deaths have shocked fans and members of the Mexican music industry, with Camilo Séptimo confirming the musician’s death in a social media statement.

“We will always remember Honas with immense love and gratitude. Today we honor and celebrate his life, his music, his light, and what he shared with those of us fortunate enough to know him and walk alongside him,” the band said.

Two men arrested

Mexico’s Secretary of Public Security Omar García Harfuch said two men have been arrested in connection with the murders. One of the suspects has been partially identified as Diego Sebastián “N”. According to Harfuch, the man was reportedly a business partner of one of the victims.

Harfuch said the suspect allegedly took advantage of his relationship of trust with the victim to gain entry to the family’s home. Authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the killings and the possible motive behind the attack.

Child found alive inside house

While four people were killed in the incident, authorities found another child, aged six, inside the residence alive and unharmed. The family dog was also reportedly discovered tied up inside the house, adding to the disturbing details emerging from the crime scene.

The investigation is underway as authorities work to establish the full sequence of events and determine the role of the arrested suspects.