As Anurag Basu’s much-awaited Metro In Dino's release date draws near, excitement is building around the potential romantic dynamics between the new on-screen pairs–Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur, Konkana Sen Sharma and Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta. Although Konkona is the only original cast member returning, her on-screen chemistry with the late Irrfan Khan from the original film, Life In a Metro, still evokes nostalgia. This emotional connection was even noticeable during the trailer launch, where Anurag and Konkona were deeply moved, acknowledging the void left by Irrfan's passing. Now, Rohan Gurbaxani, who shares screen space with Konkona in the sequel, has hinted at playing her love interest, a role that echoes Irrfan's iconic character in the original film.

In an exclusive chat with DNA India, Rohan talks about his character, Aryan, a painter who crosses paths with Konkana's character in Goa. “My character's name is Aryan, and he is an IT professional turned artist, painter who now lives in Goa. He meets Konkana Sen, and from there, I don't know if I can say anything more, but basically that is the crux of the track between Konkana and Pankaj. So, that's where Aryan comes in, in Goa," he says.



Rohan Gurbaxani's role in Metro In Dino

Rohan acknowledges the challenge of following Irrfan's legacy, stating that he's nowhere close to filling his shoes. "I can't help but imagine how special a moment it must have been for her (Konkona) to be able to work with a master actor like him. It's been so many years. Alongside Konkana, of course, I'm not even close to filling up the shoes of someone like him.” He also reflects on Konkana's memorable moments with Irrfan, adding, “But just to think that she also had that moment with him. I can't even imagine how emotional it must have been to now go on to see the sequel without him. But I'm sure there are memories that are just being cherished from that time.”



Rohan Gurbaxani on sharing screen space with Konkona Sen Sharma

Further, Rohan expresses that he feels honoured to be alongside Konkona, given her iconic role with Irrfan Khan. Praising the actress, he says, “She is such a phenomenal actress and a director who I felt has been underrated in our industry. From seeing her in her early movies to Luck by Chance to Wake Up Sid. All these amazing films, and then being in front of her was a phenomenal, surreal experience. And for her to be the only original cast member from Life on a Metro. To be able to be that actor chosen to be alongside her, where she was the one who acted with our favourite Irrfan Khan. It just felt like a dream come true.”

Rohan Gurbaxani garnered critical acclaim for his performance in Bandish Bandits Season 2. He was also seen in Ananya Panday’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan and the opening episode of Made In Heaven.

Metro In Dino is set to hit theatres on July 4.