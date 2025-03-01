Backed by Bhushan Kumar, Metro In Dino was initially scheduled for release on November 29, 2024, and then March 29, 2024, the film's prolonged postponement has sparked uncertainty among fans.

Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan's Metro… In Dino, initially billed as a spiritual sequel to Life in a… Metro, has been highly anticipated due to its exciting ensemble cast. However, the film's release has been delayed, with reports suggesting a possible 2026 release. The reason behind the delay is speculated to be director Anurag Basu's divided attention, as he shifts focus to his new project.



Is Metro In Dino delayed?

The upcoming Indian film boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sensharma, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Although initially scheduled for release in 2024, the film has experienced repeated delays. It has been speculated that Anurag Basu has shifted focus to his new romantic drama, starring Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela, which may be the reason behind Metro… In Dino's delay until 2026, as reported by the Times of India.

Did Anurag Basu shift focus to a new project?

Anurag’s untitled love story with Kartik and Sreeleela is moving forward steadily, with its teaser already released and a confirmed Diwali 2025 release date. Notably, it will clash with Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna's Thama, indicating that Basu has prioritized this project in his schedule.

Meanwhile, Metro In Dino aims to delve into modern relationships in urban India, but its repeated delays have left fans wondering if it'll ever hit theaters. Although there's no official word on a new release date, rumours suggest we might have to wait until 2026 to catch this highly anticipated urban drama.

Backed by Bhushan Kumar, it was initially scheduled for release on November 29, 2024, and then March 29, 2024, the film's prolonged postponement has sparked uncertainty among fans. Anurag Basu previously shared his enthusiasm for the film, stating, "Metro...In Dino is a story about the people and for the people. I've been working on it for a while, and I'm thrilled to collaborate once again with Bhushan Kumar, who has always been a pillar of support for me."

