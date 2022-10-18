MeToo accused Sajid Khan talks about his split with Gauahar Khan in throwback video, says 'uss waqt mera character....'

Credit: Gauahar Khan/Instagram

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Sajid Khan found himself in the middle of the controversies when the #Mettoo movement was at its peak in the year 2018. Several actresses accused the filmmaker of sexual harassment after which he stepped down as the director of Housefull 4.

Sajid Khan is in news again after he stepped inside Bigg Boss 16 house. Now an old video is going viral on social media in which he can be seen talking to Kiran Juneja about his split with popular actress Gauahar Khan. He can be heard saying, “Uss waqt mera character bohot dheela tha. Mai uss waqt ladkiyon ke sath bhaar ghoom raha tha aur bohot jhoot bol raha tha. Maine aise koi badtameezi nahin ki but har ladki ko, 'I love you, will you marry me’ bolta tha. (In those days, I had a bad character. I used to go around with girls and lie to them. Although I never misbehaved with anyone, I used to propose to everyone).”

The filmmaker then added that he should have been married 350th time by now. He also mentioned that all the women that came in his life must be missing him and abusing him. He said, “Everyone used to say I love you and will you marry me. I should have done some three and a half hundred marriages by now.”

Meanwhile, television actress Kanishka Soni, who appeared in TV shows including Diya Aur Baati Hum and Pavitra Rishta, said Bigg Boss 16 contestant Sajid Khan invited her to his home on the pretext of casting her and made wrongful demands.

After Sherlyn Chopra, Kanishka Soni accused Sajid Khan of sexual harassment and said she decided to come out with her experience with the filmmaker after over a decade because he has been cast in the current season of the TV reality show.

Kanishka took to Instagram and shared that she was invited by Sajid to his Juhu house in 2008. When she showed hesitance, he said that he lives with his mother and has no reason to be scared. However, when she met him at his house, she was asked to show her stomach by him.