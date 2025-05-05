Shah Rukh Khan is all set to make his debut at the Met Gala 2025 as per a cryptic social media message posted by ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, who hinted at the superstar's red-carpet outfit at the iconic fashion event.

The Met Gala 2025 is set to light up New York City once again with fashion’s biggest night. This annual fundraiser supports the Costume Institute of The Metropolitan Museum of Art and marks the opening of its newest exhibition. As always, the event brings together some of the world’s most influential stars, designers, and cultural icons.

When is the Met Gala 2025 Happening?

This year’s gala takes place on Monday, May 5, 2025, in New York (On the 6th in India). The glamour begins early, with red carpet coverage kicking off at 4:30 p.m. ET and the official event starting at 6:00 p.m. ET.

Where Can You Watch It?

The event will be broadcast live for the fifth year in a row. Fans can tune in through Vogue’s digital channels, including YouTube, where the stream will be hosted by La La Anthony, Ego Nwodim, and Teyana Taylor.

When and where to watch in India?

For Indian viewers, the live coverage will begin at 3:30 a.m. IST on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, via Vogue's YouTube channel. Social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok are also expected to have real-time updates, highlights, and celebrity arrivals.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is likely to make his debut at the Met Gala 2025 as per a cryptic social media message posted by ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, who hinted at the superstar's red-carpet outfit at the iconic fashion event. On Monday morning, Sabyasachi took to Instagram Stories and posted two messages: "KING KHAN." Doubling the tease in his next story, the ace designer wrote, "KING KHAN BENGAL TIGER"--alongside his label's logo featuring a royal Bengal tiger.

For those unaware, the Bengal tiger, often linked with strength and royalty, is also a part of Sabyasachi's brand identity. Meanwhile, SRK arrived in New York on Sunday ahead of the famed fashion event. Although the actor's participation in the Met Gala 2025 has not yet been officially confirmed, all signs point to his attendance at this year's event.

The Met Gala 2025 is scheduled to be held on May 5 at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. The event's theme, 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,' will explore the relationship between fashion and Black culture. The theme is tied to an upcoming exhibit at the Met Museum of the same name. Notably, the co-chairs for this year's gala include a dynamic mix of individuals from various creative industries, including singer and fashion designer Pharrell Williams, actor Colman Domingo, rapper A\$AP Rocky, and British racecar driver Lewis Hamilton.

As the event draws closer, all eyes are on Shah Rukh Khan and his much-awaited red carpet debut at one of the world's most exclusive fashion events.

(With inputs from ANI)