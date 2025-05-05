Malhotra shared behind-the-scenes pictures on Instagram, showcasing his fitness routine and the stunning NYC skyline.

Actor Sidharth Malhotra joined his wife Kiara Advani in New York City, where she's been preparing for the Met Gala 2025. He showed his support by being there for her and also managed to squeeze in a gym session. Malhotra shared behind-the-scenes pictures on Instagram, showcasing his fitness routine and the stunning NYC skyline. His posts included a gym session photo with a bottle of water, captioned "Gym time #hydrate" and "Hello NYC!" It also included A "leg day" workout video, highlighting his fitness dedication.

Met Gala 2025 is scheduled to take place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City today. It is scheduled to take place on May 5 at New York City’s renowned Metropolitan Museum of Art. Kiara Advani landed in NYC a few days ahead of the fashion event.





Kiara earlier shared a sneak peek into her Met Gala 2025 preparations in New York, posting a photo of a table set with vibrant items. The setup included a vase with pink roses and a stunning cake featuring a miniature mannequin in a gorgeous black gown and pearl set. A booklet with "The MET Gala" label on the cover added to the theme. Kiara is set to dazzle on the red carpet in a custom couture design by ace fashion designer Gaurav Gupta.



Meanwhile, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra announced they're expecting their first child on February 28, 2025, sharing a heartfelt post on Instagram. The adorable picture featured the couple holding tiny baby socks, with the caption, "The greatest gift of our lives. Coming soon." This joyous news was met with congratulations from fans and celebrities alike, including Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, and Neha Dhupia. The couple tied the knot in 2023 and now welcomes this new addition to their family.

