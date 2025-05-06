Megan Thee Stallion acted as a little rebel and sneaked her phone inside the lavish after dinner at the Met Gala 2025. Megan Thee Stallion did not disappoint her Instagram followers, and gave a little sneak peeks of what's really on the menu of the grand dinner.

What really amused fans was the 'luxurious menu' by Chef Kwame Onwuachi at the Met Gala in New York. In a reel shared by Megan, she was sharing her table with Grammy-winning singer Doechii and WNBS star Angel Reese. Megan, in her video titled, "Hottie came in thee MET GALA", gave an honest and unfiltered review of the dishes made by the young black Chef Onwuachi. Chef Onwuachi later reshared the video on his Instagram.

What were the dishes?

The menu at the Met Gala screamed luxury, with very chique names and intricate detailing. The dishes included Cornbread and Caviar and White Truffle Lobster Roll, a luxurious comfort food. Next on the menu was plant-based, Vegan Lox served with a mini bagel on the side. Another dish in the menu was Chicken and Plantain, where chef Kwame Onwuachi represented his Nigerian, Jamaican, and Louisiana heritage in his dishes. Then, the Truffle chopped Cheese served as a gourmet meal, and the Japanese cuisine-inspired Hamachi bite was also served at the gala. Chef has a specialisation in Afro-Caribbean flavours and dishes which was well represented in his dishes.

More inside details of Gala

Meghan Thee Stallion, for the icon she is, was the first one to sneak her phone inside the event. While reviewing the menu of the event, she also gave a few glimpses of other celebrities enjoying the lavish meal, with big names like Angela Bassett, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Serena Williams.

Fans had a chance to experience the Met Gala 2025 a little closer, with Megan's video. This year at the Met Gala, many celebrities were serving looks. From India, Kiara Advani, Shah Rukh Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Priyanka Chopra graced the event with iconic looks.

Met Gala has very strict policies for its guests. The guests are not allowed to smoke or take selfies inside the event. Earlier, many celebrities have taken bathroom mirror selfies, which is also prohibited. The guests are prohibited from taking their phones, and veg garlic and onions were not allowed this year. A few other rules include the age limit, which is set to 18 and above, then the strict dress code, etc.

