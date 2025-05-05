With the Met Gala theme being "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," Kiara's look is expected to be nothing short of breathtaking.

As the Met Gala 2025 approaches, fans are eagerly awaiting Kiara Advani's debut look on the iconic red carpet. The actress arrived in New York on May 3, and her husband Sidharth Malhotra soon joined her to offer his support. Recently, the couple's first picture together in New York has surfaced online, generating immense excitement among fans.In the viral picture, Kiara can be seen walking ahead of Sidharth. She was seen wearing a floral dress clubbed with a jacket, while Sidharth followed her in an olive shirt paired with white pants. He carried her purse, showcasing an adorable gesture for her pregnant wife. However, what caught everyone's attention was Kiara's visible baby bump, which is making its debut in this photo.



Fans and followers are speculating that the actress is likely in her second trimester, given the noticeable bump. For the unversed, the couple announced their pregnancy on February 28, and this glimpse of Kiara's growing bump has sent excitement through the internet. Meanwhile, Mom-to-be Kiara is set to stun in a custom couture design by ace fashion designer Gaurav Gupta, while Sidharth has been spotted prioritising his fitness routine amidst the preparations. With the Met Gala theme being "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," Kiara's look is expected to be nothing short of breathtaking.



The viral photo has garnered a flood of loving comments from fans. Many have praised the couple's adorable chemistry, with one user gushing over Sidharth holding Kiara's bag. Others have admired their looks, with some speculating about Kiara's pregnancy stage based on her visible baby bump.







The anticipation surrounding Kiara's Met Gala appearance has been building up, and fans are eagerly waiting to see her walk the red carpet alongside other celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, who will be dressed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee. The Met Gala 2025 promises to be an unforgettable night of fashion, glamour, and star-studded appearances.