Met Gala 2023: Theme, Indian stars attending, when and where to watch; everything you need to know about mega event

Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra at previous Met Gala appearances

The annual Costume Institute Gala or the Costume Institute Benefit, popularly known as the Met Gala, is back. The year’s biggest fashion event is being held later tonight in New York. The gala, organised for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute, sees the biggest celebs in the world walk the red carpet in some of the most stunning, and often bizarre, outfits.

What is the Met Gala and when is it this year?

Officially called the Costume Institute Gala or the Costume Institute Benefit, it is an annual fundraising gala organised by fashion magazine Vogue for the Costume Institute of New York’s prestigious Metropolitan Museum of Art. The musem is popularly known as the Met, which gives the gala its iconic name. The Met Gala is held on the first Monday of May each year. This year, it falls on May 1. Eah year, the Met Gala has a unique theme. This year, it is around legendary designer Karl Lagerfeld.

Indian celebs at Met Gala 2023

Over the years, a handful of Indian celebrities have made a splash at the Met Gala. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas famously had their first public date as a couple at the Gala back in 2018. While the final guest list has not been revealed, Priyanka is expected to return as is said to be one of the biggest draws at the event this year. Apart from her, Alia Bhatt is making her debut at the Met Gala this year, wearing a Prabal Gurung creation. Deepika Padukone and Isha Ambani are two other Indians who have graced the event’s red carpet in the past and may return.

When and where to watch Met Gala 2023

The Met Gala is not telecast live on TV but is streamed online by Vogue, the magazine that organises it. The event can be watched on a Vogue livestream for anyone who is not in New York. Every year, hundreds of fansgather outside the Met to catch a glimpse of their favourite stars in person as well.