Met Gala 2023's India connect: Did you know gala's red carpet was made in India by Kerala design house, details inside

Alia Bhatt on Met Gala 2023 red carpet

The annual Met Gala has often been called fashion’s biggest and grandest night. The event, held on the first Monday of every May in New York, is organised for the benefit of the Costume Institute of the Metropolitian Museum of Art and sees the biggest celebs in the world in attendance. But this year, Met Gala had an Indian connect too. And no, we aren’t talking just about the four Indian ladies who walked the red carpet at the event. We mean the carpet itself, the biggest ‘made in India’ item at Met Gala 2023.

This year, the theme of Met Gala was Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty, a tribute to the late legendary German designer. In accordance, everything – from the guests’ attire to the decor and the carpet – was in line with Lagerfeld’s sense of fashion and aesthetics. The carpet, not exactly red, was beige with smattering of red and blue lines on it. As some of the biggest names in showbiz walked on it, not many knew that it was an Indian design house based in Kerala who had made this carpet.

The carpet used at Met Gala 2023 was made by Neytt by Extraweave, a design house based in Kerala, specialising in weaving. On their official Instagram page, the design house shared several stories praising them for the carpet. “A proud moment for our team to provide carpets to the Met Gala for the second time in a row,” they wrote along with a picture of the carpet at the gala.

As per reports, the carpet used at the 2023 Met Gala took 60 days to make. The 6960 square metre carpet comprised of 58 rolls of 30x4 metres each. They were made in India and then hand-painted by painters in the US before being installed at the Met Gala.

The Met Gala 2023, which was held on May 1 this year, saw several of the biggest celebrities like Rihanna, Zendaya, Jared Leto, Kim Kardashian, Michelle Yeoh, and many others in attendance. Alia Bhatt made her Met Gala debut this year while Priyanka Chopra made her fifth appearance there. From among the Indians, Natasha Poonawala and Isha Ambani also attended.