'Meri mummy ne akele...': Pooja Chopra says her mother refused to abort her, walked out of marriage as her father wanted son

Pooja Chopra became emotional while recalling her mother's sacrifices, saying that the reason she is alive and successful today is because her mother chose courage over societal pressure

Actress and former Miss India Pooja Chopra turned emotional while speaking about her mother during her appearance on Rajeev Khandelwal's chat show Tum Ho Naa.

During the conversation, Pooja reflected on the sacrifices her mother made and credited her for not only shaping her life but also giving her the chance to live.When Rajeev asked what her mother meant to her, Pooja said, "Mummy ke liye to jitna bolu utna kam hi hoga na especially mere liye."

She added that her mother took on a responsibility that no one else was willing to accept. "Meri mummy ne to wo zimmedari nibhayi jo kisi aur ne nahi nibhayi, aur utne pyar aur utne himmat se."

'She Never Made Me Feel Less Than A Boy'

Praising her mother's upbringing, Pooja said she was never made to feel inferior because of her gender.

She said, "Mummy ne mujhe kabhi ye nahi mehsoos hone diya ki main koi ladke se kam hoon. Aur hamesha se ye vishwas dilaya ki main jo banna chahti hoon ban sakti hoon." According to the actress, her mother's constant encouragement gave her the confidence to dream big and pursue her ambitions.

'I'm Alive Because Of Her'

Pooja further said that while people may recognise her as a beauty queen and actress, she sees her mother as the force behind every achievement in her life. Reacting to her remarks, Rajeev Khandelwal told her that everything she has accomplished is because of her mother.

An emotional Pooja replied, "Aaj main jo hoon hi nahi Rajeev, aaj main zinda hoon." She then asked the audience and the host who could possibly be a bigger superstar than her mother.

A Story Of Courage And Survival

Pooja Chopra has previously spoken about the challenges her family faced before and after her birth. The actress had revealed that her father wanted her mother to terminate the pregnancy after learning that the baby was a girl. According to Pooja, her mother was reportedly pressured to abort her when she was just 20 days old in the womb.

However, her mother refused to give in to the pressure and chose to continue the pregnancy despite opposition from her family. Pooja has also shared that her father eventually abandoned the family because he wanted a son and did not accept having daughters.

Her mother later walked out of the marriage and raised Pooja and her elder sister as a single parent. Over the years, the actress has repeatedly credited her mother for making countless sacrifices to provide both daughters with education, stability and the freedom to chase their dreams.