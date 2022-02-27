‘Mereko dhamkiyan mat dijiye’: Munawar Faruqui tells Kangana Ranaut during ‘Lock Upp’ premier

Kangana Ranaut’s show ‘Lock Upp’ will be premiered on Sunday on MSPlayer and Alt Balaji. The actress will become the jailer of controversial Indian celebrities, who will be her prisoners.

Comedian Munawar Faruqui, who made headlines for wrong reasons, will also be participating in Kangana Ranaut’s show. In the new promo video, “Munawar, why are you here? I hope you're not here to mess with me. Mazaak kar rai hu yaar. Hum bhi toh joke maar sakte haina (I am just kidding. I can crack a joke too right?)." To which Munawar replied, “Bas thoda funny nahi tha (Just that it wasn't too funny).”

Munawar said, “Mujhe comedy se kuch change nahi karna hai. Kalakaar kranti nahi la paaya aaj tak (I don't want to change anything from my comedy. No artist has been able to bring a revolution with their work).” Hearing this, Kangana says, “Agar yahan pe saza-e-maut hoti toh inko de di jaati (I would have announced the death penalty for him if it were allowed).” To which the comedian replied, “Mereko dhamkiyan mat dijiye (Don't threaten me).”

In another video, Poonam Pandey can be heard answering Kangana's question on 'adult films'

In 2021, Munawar was arrested by the Indore Police in a case for allegedly hurting religious sentiments and was in jail for almost a month. For the unversed, Lock Upp: Badass Jail Atyaachaari Khel will stream live on ALTBalaji and MX Player, starting 27th February – 2022. There will be 16 popular celebrity contestants locked up in Kangana Ranaut's jail, wherein they will compete for the most basic amenities as they fight for the winner's title. The remaining super-controversial celebrity contestants will soon be revealed to the viewers who, as a first, can also interact with them and be a unique part of the show and even experience the show in the Lock Upp Metaverse.