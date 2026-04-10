Mera Jee Nahi Bhara: Salman Khan introduces Zeyn Shaw, Abhishrri Sen in Maatrubhumi; netizens say, ‘yeh kya kar rahe ho bhai'

Salman Khan has introduced new actors Zeyn Shaw and Abhishrri Sen in the romantic song 'Mera Jee Nahi Bhara' from Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace.

The makers of Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace have released a new romantic song titled 'Mera Jee Nahi Bhara', featuring Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. The track introduces new actors Zeyn Shaw and Abhishrri Sen and presents a love story set against a war-like backdrop.

Song launch announcement:

Salman Khan shared the song on Instagram while he introduced the film's new actors. In his post, he wrote: 'Welcome to the silver screen @zeynshaw @abhishrri.sen #MeraJeeNahiBhara.' The producers of the film have introduced a romantic song which demonstrates how the main characters develop their relationship throughout the story.

About the song:

Shreya Ghoshal and Vishal Mishra sang the romantic track Mera Jee Nahi Bhara. The music is composed by Shamir Tandon and Kumar Gaurav Singh, while the lyrics are written by Vishwadeep Zeest. The song is choreographed by Shabina Khan and features beautiful visuals and emotional storytelling.

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Netizens reaction:

While some users appreciated the visuals and fresh pairing of Zeyn Shaw and Abhishrri Sen, many others were highly critical of the song and its presentation. A section of netizens left comments like 'Salman Khan ka ladka h ye!', 'Bhai bahut Free hai aaj', 'Bakwas music', 'Please stop making this worst movie please', and 'Salman Khan berozgar yojna shuru', expressing disappointment and sarcasm. The reactions quickly went viral, turning the song into a trending topic across platforms, with divided opinions from fans and critics alike.