'Mentalhood' Trailer: Karisma Kapoor, stay-at-home dad Dino Morea try & ace motherhood in relatable web series

Headlines

DNA Special: Analysis of Opposition’s three hard questions to PM Modi over Manipur violence

Salman Khan wished to replace Shah Rukh Khan in this Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, but…

IND vs WI 3rd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma shine as India beat West Indies by 7 wickets in must win game

‘Congress has blood on its hands…’: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s fiery attack amid Manipur violence

India vs Pakistan, Asian Champions Trophy 2023: When and where to watch IND vs PAK match live

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in red bodycon gown, fans call her ‘sexiest of all’

DNA Special: Analysis of Opposition’s three hard questions to PM Modi over Manipur violence

Salman Khan wished to replace Shah Rukh Khan in this Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, but…

8 Foods that help prevent UTI

 Benefits of using olive oil for cooking

10 best movies of director Siddique 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Nikki Tamboli poses for paps in denim outfit, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan spotted at airport, Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha

From Alia Bhatt to Nysa Devgan: A look at jaw-dropping transformation of Bollywood's star kids

Rahul Gandhi gets back his Delhi bungalow after months, says 'mera ghar poora hindustan hai'

Uttarakhand: Portion of Tapkeshwar Mahadev Temple collapses in Dehradun, heavy losses | Watch

IND vs WI, 2nd T20 Highlights: Talking points after India's defeat against West Indies

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in red bodycon gown, fans call her ‘sexiest of all’

Salman Khan wished to replace Shah Rukh Khan in this Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, but…

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, Mira Rajput give fashion goals

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

'Mentalhood' Trailer: Karisma Kapoor, stay-at-home dad Dino Morea try & ace motherhood in relatable web series

Sanjay Suri plays the role of Karisma's husband. It also shows Dino playing the role of a stay-at-home father who introduces himself as "one of the mummies".

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 24, 2020, 08:10 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Karisma Kapoor is currently gearing up to make her digital debut with Mentalhood. The trailer of the web show was released today. The trailer shows Karisma playing the role of a mother to three kids in addition to featuring the messy lives of other moms and their 'messy' lives and a stay-at-home dad played by Dino Morea. 

Apart from Karisma and Dino, the film also stars Shilpa Shukla of BA Pass fame, Tillotama Shome, Shruti Seth, and Sandhya Mridul and will release on AltBalaji and Zee5 on March 11. The video features Karisma waking up to an alarm and saying, "Every day is a madness in a mom’s life and she tries to do everything right in that madness." 

Sanjay Suri plays the role of Karisma's husband. It also shows Dino playing the role of a stay-at-home father who introduces himself as "one of the mummies". 

Describing motherhood as a topsy-turvy ride Karisma says, "If we do it, we turn mental, if we don’t, we feel guilty."

Karisma shared the trailer on her Instagram account and captioned it, "Parenting nahi rahegi same, when these #supermoms bring on their A-Game. Be a part of these mother’s journey from motherhood to #Mentalhood! Streaming, 11th March on @altbalaji & @zee5premium."

The show is created by Ekta Kapoor for the web platform and has been written by Ritu Bhatia and directed by Karishma Kohli. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

Bengal: Second, third language will depend on population pattern of area, says minister

Explained: Why cheetahs brought to India’s Kuno National Park are dying? Mystery of 9 deaths decoded

‘Many times I think that I should leave chief ministerial post but…’: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

India vs Pakistan, Asian Champions Trophy 2023: When and where to watch IND vs PAK match live

Meet Tanveer Sangha, son of Indian taxi driver who will play for Australia in ODI World Cup

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

Viral Photos of the Day: Nikki Tamboli poses for paps in denim outfit, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan spotted at airport, Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha

From Alia Bhatt to Nysa Devgan: A look at jaw-dropping transformation of Bollywood's star kids

In pics: Huma Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi celebrate Tarla release with dabbawallahs

Viral Photos of the Day: Vicky Kaushal looks uber cool in casuals, Adah Sharma flaunts her cute smile

MORE

पसंदीदा वीडियो

MORE

डीएनए ऑरिजिनल

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE