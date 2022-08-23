Search icon
Memu Aagamu: Allu Arjun dances with K-pop group TRI.BE to Armaan Malik's new song, video goes viral

It is for the first time that a K-pop group, in this case TRI.BE, has collaborated with an Indian superstar -- Allu Arjun.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Aug 23, 2022, 11:40 AM IST

Allu Arjun/YouTube scrrenshot

Pushpa - The Rise star Allu Arjun is literally going places. After attending the Indian Day parade in New York as a Grand Marshal, the star, along with a popular K-pop band, has featured in a television commercial.

While the actor has been busy with his multiple brand shoots, he is finally here with a new TVC where he is seen grooving with Tri.be, one of the world's most famous k-pop crews. It is for the first time that a K-pop group has collaborated with an Indian superstar.

Taking to his social media, the actor shared a video where he can be seen showing off some cool dance moves that will surely set the trend this season.

READ: Allu Arjun's Pushpa gesture at New York's India Day Parade wins hearts, viral video

"So happy to finally bring #MemuAagamu to you! Loved every moment of being part of this one Listen to the full track on YouTube now #SongOutNow"

Earlier this month, when Allu Arjun attended the annual Indian day parade in New York, his fans went crazy after seeing his pictures.

The actor trended all over social media. Around five lakh people gathered at the parade, while the actor was also seen saying "Ye Bharat ka tiranga hai, kabhi jhukega nahi" while addressing the crowd.

Meanwhile, with Pushpa 2 all set to go on floors, there's a lot more in store for Allu Arjun fans in the days ahead.

