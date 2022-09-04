Mehwish Hayat criticises Bollywood's ‘deafening silence’ on Pakistan floods, says 'suffering knows no..'

Mehwish Hayat/Instagram

Mehwish Hayat, a Pakistani actor, expressed her disappointment in Bollywood celebrities for not showing any concern or support for their Pakistani fans at a time when the nation was experiencing severe floods and the world was paying attention. In Pakistan, relief efforts were in progress after record floods that claimed at least 1,265 lives were caused by heavy rainfall and glaciers melting. Mehwish, one of the most well-known performers in Pakistan, has now urged Bollywood stars to demonstrate their ability to transcend above politics and care about their fans in Pakistan.

Mehwish shared a note from BBC broadcaster and journalist Haroon Rashid on her Instagram Stories on Saturday. recognising his post and describing it as 'valid.'

“The silence from the Bollywood fraternity is deafening. ‘Suffering knows no nationality, race or religion’ – no better time for them to show us that they can rise above nationalist politics and care about their fans in Pakistan. We are hurting and a kind word or two would not go amiss.”

In his original post, Haroon had said, “I genuinely thought humanity knows no borders but it’s telling that hardly any Bollywood stars have posted about the devastating floods in Pakistan – raise awareness, share links, just show sympathy. They know how popular they are and how much that acknowledgment would mean.”

Mehwish has been speaking out about the destruction brought on by the floods in Pakistan in public forums and in interviews with media outlets like the BBC. Supermodel Bella Hadid recently uploaded a video and requested that anyone with information on how to assist Pakistan's flood victims contact her through message.

Poorna Jagannathan, an actor and one of the Never Have I Ever cast members on Netflix, also spoke out about the widespread flooding in Pakistan. She recently urged her fans on Instagram to donate to the nation.