Entertainment

Entertainment

'It disturbs me': Mehreen Pirzada slams those calling her marital rape sequence from Sultan Of Delhi a 'sex scene'

Mehreen Pirzada gave befitting reply to trolls who called her marital rape sequence a sex scene.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 17, 2023, 06:56 PM IST

Actress Mehreen Pirzada, who recently made her OTT debut with Sultan of Delhi, took to social media and slammed the trolls for calling her marital rape sequence in Milan Luthria's show a 'sex scene'.

She wrote, “Recently I made my OTT Debut in the web series, “Sultan of Delhi” on Disney Hotstar.  I hope my fans have enjoyed watching the series. Sometimes scripts demand certain actions which might go against your own morals. As a professional actor who considers acting an art and at the same time a job, one has to do certain scenes which are not palatable if they are part of the story’s narrative.”

She added, “There was a scene in Sultan Of Delhi that depicted a brutal Marital Rape.  It pains me to see that a serious issue like Marital Rape has been described by many in the media as a “Sex Scene.” This trivializes something that is a serious issue that many women the world over are currently dealing with. It disturbs me that a certain section of the media and people on social media have picked upon this, these people should understand that they have sisters and daughters too and I pray to god they never have to go through such trauma in their own lives as just the thought of such brutality and violence against women is repugnant.”

“As an actor it’s my job to do justice to the role and the team of Sultan Of Delhi helmed by Milan Luthria Sir were extremely professional in making sure that we as actors at no point were uncomfortable or exposed during the shooting of some very difficult scenes. I hope as an artist to do my best in every role for my audience, be it Mahalakshmi, Sanjana or Honey.Peace & Love to all of you,” she concluded.

