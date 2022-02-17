Meghana Raj breaks down in tears as she hears Chiranjeevi Sarja's voice in throwback audio - WATCH

Meghana Raj, who has been incredibly courageous and strong since her husband, Chiranjeevi Sarja, passed away in 2020, recently became emotional on a reality show. The actress is currently a judge on Colors Kannada's Dancing Champion. Meghana recalled her first Valentine's Day and wedding anniversary gift from Chiranjeevi in the most recent trailer.

Meghana Raj remembers her late husband Chiranjeevi Sarja every day. The actress may be seen reminiscing about receiving a necklace as a gift from Chiru on their first anniversary in 2019 in the new Dancing Champion promo. She went on to say that on Valentine's Day, her late husband gave her a black sling. Meghana also revealed how Chiru proposed to her by kneeling down. She added that she maintains a personalised frame she received from Chiru next to her bed. She was expressing all of this with a smile on her face, but she became tearful as the makers played Chiranjeevi's throwback audio. She sobbed as she listened to his voice.

After suffering a major heart attack, Chiranjeevi Sarja died on June 7, 2020.

Meghana Raj and Chiranjeevi Sarja had been best friends for almost a decade before deciding to go public with their romance. On April 29, 2018, and May 2, 2018, the pair married in Christian and Hindu traditions, respectively. Meghana Raj gave birth to their first kid two years after they married.

Chiranjeevi Sarja, however, did not live to see his son. Meghana Raj named her adorable son Raayan Raj Sarja.