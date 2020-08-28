Meet Yuzvendra Chahal's doctor, choreographer, YouTuber fiance Dhanashree Verma

The Roka ceremony of Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and YouTuber Dhanashree Verma was held in early August and made waves among fans who were dying to know who the cricketer decided to marry. On her official Instagram profile, Dhanashree describes herself as "Doctor, Choreographer, YouTuber, and the founder of Dhanashree Verma Company".

For those of you who don't know Dhanashree is a dancer and choreographer. She owns the dance company – Dhanashree Verma Company. She dances on Bollywood tracks and is trained in Hip Hop. She has over 1.5 million subscribers on her YouTube channel. Her dance video on popular song 'Chogada Tara' has a whopping 48 million views. She also garnered 18 million views on her dance cover of Guru Randhawa's track 'Slowly Slowly'.

Check out some of her videos that have been going viral for a few days.

For the uninformed, two weeks before their official ceremony, Dhanasharee had also posted a video of Yuzvendra Chahal on Instagram, wishing him on his birthday. In the video, Chahal can be seen dancing to the tunes of "Slow Motion" from Bharat.

She had written in the caption, "I have to say that this dance teacher of yours did take your wicket @yuzi_chahal23 You’re someone who is by far the most entertaining student & also an amazing person. Slow-motion feels with our right arm leg spinner." Apart from this, Dhanashree is also a Mumbai-based dentist and a digital content producer with a plethora of her fans and followers on social media.