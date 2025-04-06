According to Forbes Billionaire List 2025, singer, producer and one who owns a music empire is Jay-Z, aka Shawn Carter. Since more than a decade, Jay-Z has earned the title of the most successful and wealthy musicians. He has beat Rihanna, Taylor Swift and even Kim Kardashian in the list.

American music scene is rich with pop stars and musicians with millions of dollars, and home to major music record labels, and majority of the top 10 musicians in the world are from US. However, according to Forbes Billionaire List 2025, singer, producer and one who owns a music empire is Jay-Z, aka Shawn Carter. Since more than a decade, Jay-Z has earned the title of the most successful and wealthy musicians. He has beat Rihanna, Taylor Swift and even Kim Kardashian in the list.

Who is Jay-Z?

Born as Shawn Corey Carter on December 4, 1969, in Brooklyn, New York, Jay-Z's mother raised him and his siblings as a single parent after his father left the family early. His interest in music and rap started very early in his life and started performing at local rap battles where he adopted ‘Jazzy’ as his stage name and later changed it to ‘Jay-z’.

However, he faced various challenges in life which influenced his passion for music. Jay-Z opened up about being a crack cocaine seller as a teenager.

Jay-Z entrepreneurial empire

Jay-z owns various brands across sectors like the music industry, apparel, technology and more. His most famous brands include Roc nation, which is complete entertainment firm handling artist and athlete management, music publishing, touring, film, and television production. It has a dedicated music and sports section in it.

His other brands inlcude, Rocawear, a streetwear label founded in 1999 and sold to Iconix Brand Group in 2007. He also owns a premium champagne brand, Armand de Brignac, also called ‘Ace of Spades’. A cognac brand, D'USSÉ, which he co-owns with Bacardi. He ran a private jet charter service, JetSmarter, which he sold to Vista Global in 2019.

Jay-Z invested in Uber in its early days.

Jay-Z musical career and net worth

All his brands, music labels and more contribute to his USD 2.5 billion (Rs 213,823,750,000) net worth. Started as a local rap performer, Jay-Z went on to become the richest musician with numerous labels under his belt. He co-founded Roc-A-Fella Records, a successful record label in American music. He became the first rapper on Forbes' Billionaires List. He had achieved fame in the music industry in the early 90s and even released two albums under his own record label by then. He has not only been a singer but a super successful music executive.

Jay-Z has topped famous musicians in the list like Beyonce who has a net worth of USD USD 1.13 billion, Madonna, USD 1.26 billion, Bruce Springsteen, USD 1.60 billion, Taylor Swift, USD 1.63 billion and Rihanna USD 2.08 billion. He is married to singer Beyonce.