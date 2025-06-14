Anaita Shroff Adjania is one of the most famous fashion stylists who has turned Bollwyood stars into fashion icons like Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and even worked on Isha Ambani for her Met Gala 2025 look. Many blockbuster movies show her fashion magic onscreen.

Bollywood is all about fashion, trends, divas and making a glam and style statement. However, behind the stars getting paparazzi attention, becoming global style icons and setting the trends with innovative Indian traditional and western fusion are stylists who are the real masterminds behind new looks and making stars trendsetters. They blend tradition with glamour to bring out the best fashion. One of these stylists has been behind many looks that made fans of Bollywood stars go crazy for them and even adopt their styles. Anaita Shroff Adjania has been the backbone of some of the most famous looks of stars like Deepika Padudone, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. She has been one of the most revered names in the fashion industry, who has also starred in two famous Bollywood films.

Anaita Shroff Adjania’s early life

Anaita Shroff was born in Mumbai, the city of cinema, style and fashion, and her first stint in fashion was with Elle magazine in 1996. Her fashion editorial work continued, and her talent and passion culminated in her first success as Vogue’s director in 2007. After years of success in the fashion and editorial department, she opened her styling consultancy Style Cell in Mumbai.

Throughout these years, she grew her career by simultaneously styling for commercials and celebrities. She continued her fashion magic by styling celebrities for films and big events. She started styling Bollywood celebrities in 2004, starting with Dhoom in 2004. With her on board, Bollywood got its trendiest and most glamorous looks with her styling shown on characters in Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Love Aaj Kal, Cocktail, Race 2, Dhoom trilogy and more.

Anaita Shroff movies

Very few must have noticed her in 1995 Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge when she was beginning to make a mark in the fashion industry. She starred in the movie as Kajol’s friend Sheena due to her real-life friend director Karan Johar. In the movie she had a small role which Shah Rukh Khan flirted with. She also had a walk-on cameo role in Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Preity Zinta starrer Kal Ho Na Ho.

Recently she styled Alia Bhatt and Natasha Poonawala Met Gala looks and Isha Ambani’s Met gala look 2025. She also styled Junior NTR’s War 2 look. She also hosts ‘Feet Up with the Stars’, the web series featuring Bollywood’s biggest chatting with her in their pajamas.